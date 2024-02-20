 Skip to main content
Off the Field: 49ers Share Heartfelt Messages on 2023 Season ❤️

Feb 20, 2024 at 02:20 PM
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

As the final whistle from the 2023 NFL season echoed, San Francisco 49ers players took to social media to share their reflections on the year.

From accomplishing high-set goals to the season's challenging moments and everything in between, the players' posts captured just how special this year was. With lessons learned and memories cherished, the team celebrated reaching the pinnacle of professional football – competing in the Super Bowl. Their heartfelt words summed up the significance of the 2023 season and the special place it holds in the hearts of the Faithful.

📲 Take a look at the end-of-season messages from the 49ers:

DL Arik Armstead

"Only a few people knew one of the hardest years mentally & physically. But I hold the pen! Control what you can control! When you put yourself out there you learn a lot about yourself. 1 thing I learned for sure is that I'm different! #stayhungry"

CB Charvarius Ward

"Year 6 complete. ALL PRO. PRO BOWL. Season was lit. Love the TEAM & NINER FAITHFUL. We ain't done yet… we going back to war together. Thank GOD for all our success & relationships we built as team. Love ❤️"

OL Jake Brendel

"I'd be lying if I said this one didn't hurt… a lot. Words can't describe how much I love this team and there's no doubt we will do anything in our power to win it all next season. And just like that, it all begins again. #49ers #nfl #FTTB #bangbangninergang"

WR Chris Conley

"Year 9. A memorable season with a special group. Patience, investment, gratefulness. I know who writes my story."

TE Charlie Woerner

"I was all in, my family was all in. Every chip we had was on the table. So emotionally there's a lot to process. But what I do know is that I love this team, the entirety of the team. The players, coaches, cooks, trainers, EQ guys, media team…the whole squad. That's why it hurts. There's a lot to be cherished and a lot to be learned but at the end of the day I'm grateful that Gods hand directed my every step to get here and he'll direct me to the steps that follow. Thanks to all my family and friends that support me so well and to all those who reached out in encouragement this season"

DL Clelin Ferrell

"Super Bowl LVIII 🏟️...Couldn't Bring Home The Trophy But Blessed To Have Been Apart of The Biggest Game In All Of Sports With The Best Organization 🙏🏽"

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

"So thankful for the brothers God Has put in my life to go to battle with! We all know, this is not the outcome we set out for but lord knows we put it on the line everyday. I love yall boys to the fullest. Wouldn't want to be in this position with anyone else. Love yall 🤞🏽"

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

"It's been nothing but a blessing throughout this whole year. A lot of ups and a lot downs. You gone face some adversity. At times that adversity gone hit you hard in the mouth but at the end of the day it's all in how you respond and attack it. Year ✌🏾 let's get it started…🙏🏾"

S George Odum

"Year 6!! #ALLPROGO NEVER FORGET! Always building to become better! Me vs me. I want to thank every single person that reached out to me before and after the Super Bowl, it means a lot to have a community behind me. Even though we didn't get the ring this year, It's coming sooner than you think."

S Logan Ryan

"My kids got to watch me play in the Super Bowl and that's a dope memory! Thank you to the @49ers for believing in me and giving me the call 8 weeks ago! Thank you to all my teammates for embracing me! Shout out to all my family, friends, fans and animal advocates for the support and encouragement along the way! Didn't get the storybook ending but I know I made my crew proud and I'm proud of that!! 🤞🏾"

OL Aaron Banks

"'Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.' So fortunate to have been able to go to work every single day with such a special group of men. The quest for 6 continues.."

CB Samuel Womack III

"Year 2 ✅ went through a lot of ups and downs. All that matter is how you respond. Year 3, coming back better than ever!!!"

