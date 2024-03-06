Recapping the Combine, Front Office Moves and Draft Approach | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:
- 1:30 - Recapping the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine
- 2:48 - Tariq Ahmad and RJ Gillen's promotion to director of player personnel
- 4:58 - The 49ers approach to a first-round pick
- 6:30 - What president of football operations and general manager John Lynch looks for in prospects
- 7:49 - What experts from around the league have to say about SF's draft needs
- 10:50 - Previewing the 2024 free agency period
- 12:17 - Lynch's outlook on wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk
