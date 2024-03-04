Key Dates in the 49ers 2024 NFL Offseason Calendar

It may be the "offseason," but rest assured, the San Francisco 49ers front office is hard at work and in the thick of the roster-building process for the 2024 season. While most of the 49ers core playmakers are slated to return next year, the team is in need of depth pieces and fresh talent at various positions. Tentpole events and deadlines are in place as all 32 clubs make moves to round out their rosters in this downtime before the start of a new season.

The next big opportunities to bolster the roster come in mid-March with the start of free agency and then again in April with the 2024 NFL Draft. For the first time since 2021, the 49ers will have a first-round pick, and at this point in the offseason, San Francisco is expected to have 11 total draft selections.

Below are some of the key dates and deadlines for the NFL calendar this offseason. Per the league, dates and times for these events and deadlines are subject to change.

March 5: Prior to 1:00 p.m. PST, this is the deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.

March 11-13: During the period beginning at 9:00 a.m. PST, on March 11 and ending at 12:59:59 p.m. PST on March 13, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2023 player contracts at 1:00 p.m. PST on March 13.

During the above two-day negotiating period, a prospective undrafted free agent who is not represented by an NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor ("Unrepresented Player") is permitted to communicate directly with a new club's front office officials (excluding the head coach and other members of the club's coaching staff) regarding contract negotiations. The club is responsible for confirming the player's status as an Unrepresented Player.

No prospective unrestricted free agent is permitted to execute a contract with a new club until 1:00 p.m. PST on March 13.

March 13: The 2024 league year - free agency signing period begins at 1:00 p.m. PST.

Trading period for 2024 begins at 1:00 p.m. PST, after expiration of all 2023 contracts.

The first day of the 2024 league year will end at 8:59:59 p.m PST, on March 13. Clubs will receive a personnel notice that will include all transactions submitted to the league office during the period between 1:00 p.m. PST, and 8:59:59 p.m. PST, on March 13.

March 24-27: Annual League Meeting in Orlando, FL.

April 1: Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2023 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.

April 15: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 17: Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at its club facility.

April 19: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 24: Deadline for a prior club to exercise right of first refusal to restricted free agents who signed offer sheets.

Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview (including video and phone calls) or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at any location.

April 25-27: NFL Draft in Detroit, MI.

May 2: Deadline for clubs to exercise fifth-year option for players selected in the first round of the 2021 Draft.

May 3-6 or May 10-12: Clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday on one of the two weekends following the Draft.

May 13: Rookie football development programs begin.