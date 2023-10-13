Wilks Shares Browns Scouting Report; Mitchell Returns to Practice

Thursday Practice Observations:
- The San Francisco 49ers saw running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) return to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday.
- This is the first time Mitchell has practiced since the Thursday before the team's Week 4 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals. Throughout Mitchell's absence, second-year backs Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price have both seen time on the field, providing some relief for do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey.
- Linebacker Dre Greenlaw sat out of the workout with a hamstring issue.
- Edge rusher Randy Gregory completed his second workout with the 49ers, and on Thursday, was seen getting pass rushing tips from reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa alongside linebacker Fred Warner.
- Offensive lineman Aaron Banks participated in a limited capacity for a second-straight day as he continues to work through a shoulder strain from Sunday's contest.
Wilks Breaks Down Game Prep Amid Cleveland Browns Quarterback Status Change
- Wilks shared insight regarding the game plan for the Browns, which should not change much regardless of whatever Cleveland quarterback is under center on Sunday. "There's a lot of speculation of who is going to play and who is not going to play at quarterback," Wilks said. "To be quite honest, they're very capable of still having a very functional offense, and that's the one thing I have been telling the guys. Their run game is phenomenal."
- The defensive coordinator pointed to the Browns playmakers the 49ers defensive unit will have to contend with in Week 6. "(Nick) Chubb is out, but (running back Jerome) Ford as well as (Kareem) Hunt, can really tote the ball. They do an excellent job up front at the offensive line, creating holes and coming off the ball. At the receiving corps, you look at (Amari) Cooper, who I have a lot of respect for and admired over the years, he's still playing at a high level. Elijah Moore, they move him around all over the place, in the backfield, in the slot, and then of course, (Marquise) Goodwin can take the top off at anytime."