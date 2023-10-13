Wilks Shares Browns Scouting Report; Mitchell Returns to Practice

Oct 12, 2023 at 05:45 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

Thursday Practice Observations:

  • The San Francisco 49ers saw running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) return to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday.
  • This is the first time Mitchell has practiced since the Thursday before the team's Week 4 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals. Throughout Mitchell's absence, second-year backs Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price have both seen time on the field, providing some relief for do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey﻿.
  • Linebacker Dre Greenlaw sat out of the workout with a hamstring issue.
  • Edge rusher Randy Gregory completed his second workout with the 49ers, and on Thursday, was seen getting pass rushing tips from reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa alongside linebacker Fred Warner﻿.
  • Offensive lineman Aaron Banks participated in a limited capacity for a second-straight day as he continues to work through a shoulder strain from Sunday's contest.

Wilks Breaks Down Game Prep Amid Cleveland Browns Quarterback Status Change

  • Wilks shared insight regarding the game plan for the Browns, which should not change much regardless of whatever Cleveland quarterback is under center on Sunday. "There's a lot of speculation of who is going to play and who is not going to play at quarterback," Wilks said. "To be quite honest, they're very capable of still having a very functional offense, and that's the one thing I have been telling the guys. Their run game is phenomenal."
  • The defensive coordinator pointed to the Browns playmakers the 49ers defensive unit will have to contend with in Week 6. "(Nick) Chubb is out, but (running back Jerome) Ford as well as (Kareem) Hunt, can really tote the ball. They do an excellent job up front at the offensive line, creating holes and coming off the ball. At the receiving corps, you look at (Amari) Cooper, who I have a lot of respect for and admired over the years, he's still playing at a high level. Elijah Moore, they move him around all over the place, in the backfield, in the slot, and then of course, (Marquise) Goodwin can take the top off at anytime."

Related Content

news

LB Randy Gregory Makes Practice Debut With the 49ers

The newest member of the San Francisco 49ers, linebacker Randy Gregory, joined the team in Wednesday's workout. 
news

Fred Warner Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording an interception, sack and forced fumble vs. the Cowboys.
news

Power Rankings: 49ers Solidify No. 1 Ranking with 42-10 Win in #DALvSF

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers remain the top-ranked team in the league headed into Week 6 vs. the Cleveland Browns.
news

Injury Update on Banks and Plan for Gregory; 3 Takeaways from Kyle Shanahan

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the biggest takeaways from the team's 42-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football."
news

Brock Purdy Nominated for FedEx Air Player of Week 5

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was nominated for the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week award.
news

Fred Warner Opens Up About His Latino Heritage and Fashion Evolution

On the latest installment of "Career in Looks" presented by Microsoft Surface, linebacker Fred Warner revealed the story behind his memorable Mexico City outfit.
news

Ward and Greenlaw Return to Practice; McCaffrey Talks Gearing up for Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers RB detailed his week of practice and game prep leading up to the team's Week 5 matchup with the Cowboys.
news

Passion Knows No Bounds: Ray-Ray McCloud III's Football and Music Journey

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III's creative journey has transcended the football field as he crafts his path in the music industry.
news

49ers Weigh In on Recent History With the Cowboys

DL Nick Bosa and LB Fred Warner discussed the San Francisco 49ers storied history with the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Christian McCaffrey Named Nickelodeon's 'NVP' for Four-TD Performance in Week 4

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was announced as the Nickelodean 'NVP' for Week 4 on 'NFL Slimetime.'
news

Christian McCaffrey Wins Third FedEx Ground Player of the Week Award of 2023

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey won the FedEx Ground NFL Player of Week 4 award.
Advertising