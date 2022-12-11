What the 49ers and Buccaneers are Saying Ahead of the Week 14 Matchup

Buccaneers Quotes

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles on Purdy:

"I don't know a lot about him – I had seen part of a game at Iowa State once before. Just watching film on him, he's got a lot of moxie and knows where to go with the football. He's a dangerous guy because he can run and he can throw the ball. It looks like he plays a lot better when you speed him up – he plays even smarter and even faster. He does a good job and he's got a lot of weapons around him. He practices against a great defense every day so I'm sure he'll be ready."

Bowles on the 49ers defense:

"They play hard, number one. I think DeMeco does a great job getting them ready to play hard. Kris Kocurek does a great job with the D-line. Very fundamentally sound in the secondary and at linebacker – they can see things, they zone off well, they do a good job punching at the football. They can get pressure with four or five guys – I think if you can get pressure with four guys, that helps out your coverage immensely. They do a good job at all of that."

Bowles on 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey:

"He's been a great receiver out of the backfield – he was like that in Carolina. He can do both (receiving and rushing) equally well. That's the thing about him – he can do a lot of things. Him, Deebo Samuel, Alvin Kamara – all those guys can do a lot of things equally well. They can run routes like wideouts, they have great hands, and they can run the football."

Buccaneers safety Logan Ryan on McCaffery's versatility:

"He's always been one of the best running backs with his versatility and ability to catch the ball. They use Deebo Samuel the same way – he runs routes, but he goes in the backfield, so they're really interchangeable players. You've got Brandon Aiyuk, who's a great route runner, you've got Kyle Juszczyk, who's the best fullback in the game, you've got George Kittle who's a blocker and a pass catcher. So, I think what you see is that they have a lot of good football players on their team, they're all versatile and they use them interchangeably and we've got to be good, our skilled players on defense need to be good tacklers, need to be good football players as well – our secondary and our backers. So, that's really where the matchup is – the D-line and O-line have to have their matchup as well."

Buccaneers running back Rachaad White on facing San Francisco's formidable defense:

"I mean just watching film, just seeing the things, going over the plays we've got, we feel like we've got a good chance of doing our job – that's the big focus. But, just going up against their defense, we know what they come with. We know what they are – the No. 1 defense in the league and they're going to challenge us, come up on us, and we're just ready to accept the challenge. We've got no choice, just sitting where we are – what's in front of us and what we're trying to accomplish as a team. We know what they bring, and they've got a lot of good, great guys up front. They have four pass rushers plus more, they come off the bench, substitute, I mean, the backers are in the box and then back in. You know what they can do, they compete, high-effort team and they're going to keep coming, so we've got to keep pressure."

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on visiting 49ers games at Candlestick Park in his childhood:

"We'd sit up there in the nosebleeds. We had four tickets – my mom and dad would go, I would usually go and then one of my sisters would go. I was lucky to grow up in the Bay Area at that time. It was just a great time. There were so many great players, it was a great era of football and I loved the 49ers."

Brady on the last time he played at Levi's® Stadium: