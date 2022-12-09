Nick Bosa Questionable for #TBvsSF; Week 14 Injury Report

Presented by

For the third-straight day, the San Francisco 49ers practiced without NFC Defensive Player of the Week Nick Bosa who is working through hamstring irritation following Sunday's matchup versus the Miami Dolphins. After missing an entire week of practice, the defensive lineman is questionable for the team's Week 14 showdown against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite not participating in team workouts, the chance of Bosa playing has not been ruled out by head coach Kyle Shanahan. Just last week, wide receiver Deebo Samuel had very limited availability throughout the week and was still active for Sunday's game.

"It did stink that he couldn't go today, but hopefully he'll be good on Sunday," Shanahan said. "It was more on Monday. Sometimes those guys are going in the games, and that does happen, it happened with Deebo too in the previous week. It was bothering him on Monday, and we looked into it and it was legit."

Players who had limited availability this week: DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), OL Spencer Burford (ankle), RB Christian McCaffrey (knee) and WR Deebo Samuel (quadricep) all fell off the injury report and were full participants in Friday's workout.

The only players ruled out for Sunday are quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral) and safety Tarvarius Moore(knee); all three are expected to miss significant time with their respective injuries.

As of now, the head coach said he will be holding off on placing Garoppolo and Ridgeway on the Injured Reserve list and will keep it that way "until we have to."

Below is the complete Week 14 Practice Participation and Game Status Report for Friday:

San Francisco 49ers

  • Did Not Practice: DL Nick Bosa (hamstring)
  • Full Participation in Practice: DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), OL Spencer Burford (ankle), RB Christian McCaffrey (knee), WR Deebo Samuel and LT Trent Williams (non-injury related, resting player).

Status Report:

  • DL Nick Bosa - Questionable
  • QB Jimmy Garoppolo - Out
  • DB Tarvarius Moore - Out
  • DL Hassan Ridgeway - Out

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Did Not Practice: S Mike Edwards (hamstring), RB Leonard Fournette (foot), DT Akiem Hicks (foot), S Antoine Winfield (ankle) and T Tristan Wirfs (ankle, knee)
  • Limited Participation in Practice: DT Vita Vea (foot, shoulder)
  • Full Participation in Practice: TE Cameron Brate (illness), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadricep)

Status Report:

  • S Mike Edwards (hamstring) - Doubtful
  • S Antoine Winfield (ankle) - Doubtful
  • T Tristan Wirfs (ankle, knee) - Doubtful
  • RB Leonard Fournette (foot) - Questionable
  • DT Akiem Hicks (foot) - Questionable
  • CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadricep) - Questionable

