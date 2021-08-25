Trey Lance Gets Mixed In On Offense, Nick Bosa Makes Full-Team Debut

The 49ers wrapped up what might have been their most interesting practice of the summer. It was a high energy session that featured a number of standout plays, and notably, a mix in of both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance with the first and second team offenses.

Here are a few observations from the session:

Practice Recap

- The lone 1-on-1 reps from the session were between the offensive and defensive lines. Here are a few takeaway:

Arden Key had a nice swim move in his rep against rookie offensive lineman Jaylon Moore﻿.

Trent Williams continues to punish his opponents, besting Samson Ebukam during their head-to-head rep. Williams was a full participant during Wednesday's session after dealing with knee swelling that kept him off the field for the entirety of the 49ers joint practices.

Nick Bosa got one rep against Williams, where the edge rusher got a pressure but the left tackle didn't let him get to the quarterback.

Offensive lineman Jake Brendel held his own on a pass rush drill against Kevin Givens﻿.

Dee Ford closed out the drill as he flattened his tackle that sent the entire defensive line in a frenzy.

- Lance followed up in between series completing 6-of-9 passes with receptions by Mohamed Sanu Sr.﻿, Jalen Hurd﻿, Jordan Matthews﻿, Dwelley, Samuel and Aiyuk.

- Speaking of Hurd, he made a return after missing last week while working through his ACL recovery. He saw reps with both the first and second-team offense and caught a slant pass from Lance during the first full-team period.

- Bosa made his full-team debut, notching a "would-be" sack against Garoppolo in the second rep of the drill. He took approximately nine full-team snaps on the day.

- Ford recorded quarterback pressures in back-to-back plays, one that forced an incompletion. Both he and Bosa looked sharp and powerful in their reps on Wednesday.

- D.J. Jones blew up a play on a run stop for a loss of yards.

- The final play of the full-team period ended with an interception by Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on a pass from Lance intended for tight end MyCole Pruitt﻿.

- The final period of the day was a move-the-ball drill, which was by far the most intriguing portion of the day. Garoppolo took the majority of first-team reps and Lance saw most with the second team. However, but both quarterbacks were rotated to work with different personnel.

- Garoppolo saw 11 reps and was 4-of-6 during the session, including a pass to George Kittle﻿, where the tight end came down with a one arm grab on a slightly-high ball to move the chains.

- Lance saw 12 reps and completed 5-of-7 throws, with one incompletion coming by the way of a batted down pass by defensive lineman Alex Barrett﻿.