Trey Lance Gets Mixed In On Offense, Nick Bosa Makes Full-Team Debut

The 49ers wrapped up what might have been their most interesting practice of the summer. It was a high energy session that featured a number of standout plays, and notably, a mix in of both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance with the first and second team offenses.
Here are a few observations from the session:
Practice Recap
- The lone 1-on-1 reps from the session were between the offensive and defensive lines. Here are a few takeaway:
- Arden Key had a nice swim move in his rep against rookie offensive lineman Jaylon Moore.
- Trent Williams continues to punish his opponents, besting Samson Ebukam during their head-to-head rep. Williams was a full participant during Wednesday's session after dealing with knee swelling that kept him off the field for the entirety of the 49ers joint practices.
- Nick Bosa got one rep against Williams, where the edge rusher got a pressure but the left tackle didn't let him get to the quarterback.
- Offensive lineman Jake Brendel held his own on a pass rush drill against Kevin Givens.
- Dee Ford closed out the drill as he flattened his tackle that sent the entire defensive line in a frenzy.
- Garoppolo had a nice session during the team's first 11-on-11 drill, completing 10-of-12 passes to Trent Sherfield, Trey Sermon, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Kyle Juszczyk and Ross Dwelley.
- Lance followed up in between series completing 6-of-9 passes with receptions by Mohamed Sanu Sr., Jalen Hurd, Jordan Matthews, Dwelley, Samuel and Aiyuk.
- Speaking of Hurd, he made a return after missing last week while working through his ACL recovery. He saw reps with both the first and second-team offense and caught a slant pass from Lance during the first full-team period.
- Bosa made his full-team debut, notching a "would-be" sack against Garoppolo in the second rep of the drill. He took approximately nine full-team snaps on the day.
- In addition to Bosa, Arden Key (x2), Jonas Griffith, Zach Kerr and Kentavius Street all recorded quarterback pressures.
- Ford recorded quarterback pressures in back-to-back plays, one that forced an incompletion. Both he and Bosa looked sharp and powerful in their reps on Wednesday.
- D.J. Jones blew up a play on a run stop for a loss of yards.
- The final play of the full-team period ended with an interception by Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on a pass from Lance intended for tight end MyCole Pruitt.
- The final period of the day was a move-the-ball drill, which was by far the most intriguing portion of the day. Garoppolo took the majority of first-team reps and Lance saw most with the second team. However, but both quarterbacks were rotated to work with different personnel.
- Garoppolo saw 11 reps and was 4-of-6 during the session, including a pass to George Kittle, where the tight end came down with a one arm grab on a slightly-high ball to move the chains.
- Lance saw 12 reps and completed 5-of-7 throws, with one incompletion coming by the way of a batted down pass by defensive lineman Alex Barrett.
- Kerr and Javon Kinlaw both notched run stops during the period.
Odds and Ends
- Several players made their return to practice after missing last week's sessions. Hurd, Kinlaw, Sermon, Tavon Wilson, Elijah Mitchell, Emmanuel Moseley, Shon Coleman and Jaquiski Tartt.
- Tartt was activated to the roster from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Wednesday and appeared in his first session of the year. He worked with the second-team defense and notched a would-be sack.
- Dre Greenlaw, Jason Verrett, Kai Nacua and Maurice Hurst did not practice.
- With Verrett absent, Dontae Johnson saw starting reps at corner opposite Moseley.
- Jauan Jennings (heel), Aaron Banks (shoulder) and Davontae Harris (unspecified) were seen working out on the sidelines.