Trent Williams Misses Practice, Jimmy G's Shoulder Off 49ers Injury Report

Trent Williams was not on hand when the team kicked off their first practice of the week in preparation for Sunday's NFC title game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Williams limped to the sideline midway through Saturday's Divisional Round win against the Green Bay Packers. He later returned, however, had his right ankle taped for the remainder of the game. When the team returned to the SAP Performance Facility on Monday, the 49ers revealed the left tackle's X-rays came back negative. While there are still questions surrounding his availability for Sunday's game, head coach Kyle Shanahan believes the left tackle will do everything in his power to be on hand for the first title game of his 12-year NFL career.

"In Trent's mind, there's no way he is not playing," Shanahan said. "That's why he was so crushed last game because he believed he would and his body wouldn't let him. So hopefully we'll have some better luck this game. But I know he believes he's playing and so do I, so we'll see how that pans out as the week goes. If he can, he will."

Williams missed the 49ers Week 18 matchup against the Rams while dealing with an elbow injury. Second-year offensive lineman Colton McKivitz stepped up in his absence, seeing his first snaps at left tackle since college, and played admirably in the playoff-clinching victory. Williams noted his disappointment in letting down his team and stressed that he didn't want to miss another opportunity to play.

Elijah Mitchell also did not practice on Wednesday. The team has spent the past several weeks being cautious with the running back's workload while playing through a knee injury suffered back in Week 13.

Deebo Samuel﻿, who took a helmet to the knee in the 49ers final offensive play in Green Bay prior to the game-winning field goal, was not on the injury report and was a full participant at practice.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas returned to the field on Wednesday in a limited fashion. The rookie suffered a knee injury against the Dallas Cowboys and was sidelined for Saturday's Divisional Round.

Of note, positive news for Jimmy Garoppolo﻿. The quarterback's shoulder injury was no longer listed on the week's report. Garoppolo suffered the injury after attempting to avoid falling on his fractured finger. Although Garoppolo designated the pain of both injuries as "equal" heading into the Divisional Round, the quarterback seems to have made strides in that recovery.

"I'm sure it's pretty good," Shanahan said. "I hear about the thumb more than the shoulder, so that's off the injury report now, so I guess we're good."

Here's a full look at Wednesday's practice report: