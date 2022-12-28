Presented by

Stats and Facts from the 49ers Week 16 Win vs. Washington Commanders

Dec 27, 2022 at 04:30 PM

Team Highlights

  • The 49ers have won eight-consecutive games for the first time since 2019.
  • San Francisco improved to 22-12-1 overall against the Washington Commanders, including a 13-4-1 mark at home and a 2-0 record at Levi's® Stadium.

Related Links

Offensive Highlights

  • Quarterback Brock Purdy finished the game completing 15-of-22 passing attempts for 234 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 114.6.
  • Purdy joined Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino as the only quarterbacks since 1950 with at least two touchdown passes and a passer rating of 100-or-higher in each of their first three career starts.
  • With the win, Purdy became the first quarterback in franchise history to win his first three NFL starts.
  • Purdy is the only rookie quarterback since 1950 to win his first three NFL starts and throw two-or-more touchdown passes in each game.
  • Running back Christian McCaffrey registered 15 carries for 46 yards and one touchdown as well as two receptions for 12 yards. The rushing touchdown marked his seventh of the season and the 37th of his career.
  • McCaffrey now has 76 receptions on the season, marking the fourth season of his career with 75-or-more receptions. He is the fourth running back in NFL history with four-or-more seasons of 75-or-more receptions, joining Larry Centers (five seasons), Marshall Faulk (five) and Alvin Kamara (four).
  • Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III registered a 71-yard rushing touchdown, marking the first rushing touchdown of his career.
  • The rushing touchdown marked the 49ers longest play of the season and the longest rushing touchdown by a member of the 49ers since 2020.
  • The run also marked the longest rushing touchdown by a 49ers wide receiver in franchise history. McCloud III also became the first NFL wide receiver since 2016 to register a rushing touchdown of 71-or-more rushing yards.
  • Tight end George Kittle registered six receptions for 120 yards (20.0 average) and two touchdowns. The two receiving touchdowns gave him eight on the season and 26 in his career. His eight receiving touchdowns on the season mark a single-season career high. It also marked the second time this season and the sixth time in his career that he has registered back-to-back games with one-or-more receiving touchdowns.
  • With two touchdown receptions on Saturday and two touchdown receptions last week against the Seattle Seahawks, Kittle became the first 49ers tight end since at least 1970 to register two-or-more receiving touchdowns in back-to-back games and the first member of the 49ers since 2002 to accomplish the feat.
  • Kittle now has 5,202 career receiving yards, surpassing Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow Sr. (5,176 receiving yards) for the fourth-most receiving yards by a tight end in his first six seasons in NFL history (Rob Gronkowski (5,555), Jimmy Graham (5,357) and Travis Kelce (5,236)).

Defensive Highlights

  • Defensive lineman Nick Bosa registered seven tackles, 2.0 sacks and one forced fumble of Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke. With 2.0 sacks, it gives him a career and NFL-high 17.5 on the season and 41.0 in his career.
  • Bosa now has 11 career games with 1.5-or-more sacks, including five in 2022. He has at least 1.0 sack in 12 games this season, as he is one of four players since 1982 with 12-or-more games with at least 1.0 sack in a single season.
  • His 17.5 sacks on the season are tied for the second-most in a single season in franchise history and the most by a member of the 49ers since Aldon Smith (19.5) in 2012.
  • Defensive lineman Jordan Willis registered two tackles and recovered Heinicke's fumble. The fumble recovery marked the third of his career and his first since 2020 as a member of the New York Jets.
  • With a team-high 13 tackles, linebacker Fred Warner registered 100-or-more tackles in a single season for the fifth-consecutive season (2018-22) to start his career.
  • Warner became the fifth NFL player since 2010 to regis­ter 100-or-more tackles in each of his first five seasons.
  • Defensive back Jimmie Ward registered four tackles, one pass defended and one interception of Heinicke. The interception gave him a single-season career-high three on the season and seven in his career.
  • The 49ers now have 15 interceptions this season, the third-most in the NFL.

Special Teams Highlights

  • Kicker Robbie Gould connected on 23-yard, 26-yard and 35-yard field goals and each of his three PATs.
  • With three field goals made, Gould (443) passed kicker Phil Dawson (441) for the eighth-most field goals made in NFL history.
  • With 12 points, Gould (682) passed kicker Mike Cofer (673) as the fourth all-time scoring leader in franchise history.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Images (Week 14)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 14 matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's® Stadium.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 47

RB Christian McCaffrey

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Offense
2 / 47

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
3 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
4 / 47

DB Jimmie Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
5 / 47

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
6 / 47

TE George Kittle

Ben Warden/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
7 / 47

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
8 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Special Teams
9 / 47

49ers Special Teams

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
10 / 47

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
11 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
12 / 47

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
13 / 47

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
14 / 47

T Mike McGlinchey

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
15 / 47

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Arik Armstead
16 / 47

DT Arik Armstead

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Offense
17 / 47

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
18 / 47

LB Dre Greenlaw

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
19 / 47

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
20 / 47

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
21 / 47

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
22 / 47

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
23 / 47

QB Brock Purdy

Ben Warden/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
24 / 47

DL Arik Armstead

Austin Ginn/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
25 / 47

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
26 / 47

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
27 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
28 / 47

OL Aaron Banks

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
29 / 47

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
30 / 47

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Defense
31 / 47

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
32 / 47

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
33 / 47

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Jordan Willis
34 / 47

DL Jordan Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
35 / 47

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
36 / 47

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
37 / 47

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
38 / 47

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Jordan Willis
39 / 47

DL Jordan Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
40 / 47

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
41 / 47

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Fred Warner
42 / 47

S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum, CB Ambry Thomas
43 / 47

S George Odum, CB Ambry Thomas

Austin Ginn/49ers
K Robbie Gould
44 / 47

K Robbie Gould

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson
45 / 47

CB Dontae Johnson

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, S George Odum, TE Charlie Woerner
46 / 47

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, S George Odum, TE Charlie Woerner

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
47 / 47

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

49ers Sweep the Seahawks; Stats and Facts from #SFvsSEA

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 15 win against the Seattle Seahawks.

news

49ers Win Six-Consecutive Games; Stats and Facts from #TBvsSF

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

Stats and Facts from the First Half of #TBvsSF

Take a look at key stats from the first half of the San Francisco 49ers Week 14 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

Nick Bosa Leads NFL Sack Count; Stats and Facts from #MIAvsSF

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins.

news

49ers Win Four-Straight Games; Stats and Facts from #NOvsSF

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 12 win over the New Orleans Saints.

news

49ers Begin the Season 4-0 in NFC West; Stats and Facts from #SFvsAZ

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 11 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

news

Stats & Facts From the 49ers 'SNF' Win vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco's Week 10 contest vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Stats & Facts Through The First Half of the 49ers 2022 Season

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers first eight games of the season.

news

49ers Sweep Season Series vs. Rams for Fourth-Consecutive Season

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco's Week 8 contest vs. Los Angeles.

news

Bosa Leads League in Sacks; Kittle Records Team-High Yards vs. Chiefs

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco's Week 7 contest vs. Kansas City.

news

Aiyuk Notches First Multiple-TD Game; Stats and Facts from #SFvsATL

Take a look at key stats from the 49ers Week 6 contest vs. Atlanta, including George Kittle and Jimmy Garoppolo landing in top-10 franchise records.

Advertising