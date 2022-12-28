Stats and Facts from the 49ers Week 16 Win vs. Washington Commanders

Team Highlights
- The 49ers have won eight-consecutive games for the first time since 2019.
- San Francisco improved to 22-12-1 overall against the Washington Commanders, including a 13-4-1 mark at home and a 2-0 record at Levi's® Stadium.
Offensive Highlights
- Quarterback Brock Purdy finished the game completing 15-of-22 passing attempts for 234 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 114.6.
- Purdy joined Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino as the only quarterbacks since 1950 with at least two touchdown passes and a passer rating of 100-or-higher in each of their first three career starts.
- With the win, Purdy became the first quarterback in franchise history to win his first three NFL starts.
- Purdy is the only rookie quarterback since 1950 to win his first three NFL starts and throw two-or-more touchdown passes in each game.
- Running back Christian McCaffrey registered 15 carries for 46 yards and one touchdown as well as two receptions for 12 yards. The rushing touchdown marked his seventh of the season and the 37th of his career.
- McCaffrey now has 76 receptions on the season, marking the fourth season of his career with 75-or-more receptions. He is the fourth running back in NFL history with four-or-more seasons of 75-or-more receptions, joining Larry Centers (five seasons), Marshall Faulk (five) and Alvin Kamara (four).
- Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III registered a 71-yard rushing touchdown, marking the first rushing touchdown of his career.
- The rushing touchdown marked the 49ers longest play of the season and the longest rushing touchdown by a member of the 49ers since 2020.
- The run also marked the longest rushing touchdown by a 49ers wide receiver in franchise history. McCloud III also became the first NFL wide receiver since 2016 to register a rushing touchdown of 71-or-more rushing yards.
- Tight end George Kittle registered six receptions for 120 yards (20.0 average) and two touchdowns. The two receiving touchdowns gave him eight on the season and 26 in his career. His eight receiving touchdowns on the season mark a single-season career high. It also marked the second time this season and the sixth time in his career that he has registered back-to-back games with one-or-more receiving touchdowns.
- With two touchdown receptions on Saturday and two touchdown receptions last week against the Seattle Seahawks, Kittle became the first 49ers tight end since at least 1970 to register two-or-more receiving touchdowns in back-to-back games and the first member of the 49ers since 2002 to accomplish the feat.
- Kittle now has 5,202 career receiving yards, surpassing Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow Sr. (5,176 receiving yards) for the fourth-most receiving yards by a tight end in his first six seasons in NFL history (Rob Gronkowski (5,555), Jimmy Graham (5,357) and Travis Kelce (5,236)).
Defensive Highlights
- Defensive lineman Nick Bosa registered seven tackles, 2.0 sacks and one forced fumble of Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke. With 2.0 sacks, it gives him a career and NFL-high 17.5 on the season and 41.0 in his career.
- Bosa now has 11 career games with 1.5-or-more sacks, including five in 2022. He has at least 1.0 sack in 12 games this season, as he is one of four players since 1982 with 12-or-more games with at least 1.0 sack in a single season.
- His 17.5 sacks on the season are tied for the second-most in a single season in franchise history and the most by a member of the 49ers since Aldon Smith (19.5) in 2012.
- Defensive lineman Jordan Willis registered two tackles and recovered Heinicke's fumble. The fumble recovery marked the third of his career and his first since 2020 as a member of the New York Jets.
- With a team-high 13 tackles, linebacker Fred Warner registered 100-or-more tackles in a single season for the fifth-consecutive season (2018-22) to start his career.
- Warner became the fifth NFL player since 2010 to register 100-or-more tackles in each of his first five seasons.
- Defensive back Jimmie Ward registered four tackles, one pass defended and one interception of Heinicke. The interception gave him a single-season career-high three on the season and seven in his career.
- The 49ers now have 15 interceptions this season, the third-most in the NFL.
Special Teams Highlights
- Kicker Robbie Gould connected on 23-yard, 26-yard and 35-yard field goals and each of his three PATs.
- With three field goals made, Gould (443) passed kicker Phil Dawson (441) for the eighth-most field goals made in NFL history.
- With 12 points, Gould (682) passed kicker Mike Cofer (673) as the fourth all-time scoring leader in franchise history.
