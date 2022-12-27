Presented by

Brock Purdy Nominated for Third-Straight Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

Dec 27, 2022 at 12:15 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
The San Francisco 49ers are on a roll, and so is quarterback Brock Purdy. The rookie has been nominated for his third-straight Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week award for his stellar performance against the Washington Commanders in Week 16.

Purdy completed 15-of-22 passes for 234 yards, two touchdowns and 114.6 passer rating to help lead the 49ers to a 37-20 victory on Christmas Eve. He's now thrown two touchdown passes in his last four outings for San Francisco and recorded a 100+ passer rating in those three starts.

In addition to those impressive stats, Purdy is also hitting historical milestones within his organization and in the NFL. With the 49ers victory over the Commanders, the rookie QB became the first quarterback in franchise history to win his first three starts. He's also just the fourth player in 72 years to throw for multiple touchdowns in each of his first three career starts. The other three quarterbacks to accomplish the feat are Dan Marino (five-straight games in 1983), Jay Cutler (four-straight games in 2006) and Marcus Mariota (three-straight games 2015).

"I thought Brock played well, really well. He was smart with the ball," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "He's shown that he's willing to let it rip at all times. There were a couple times in the game that they (Washington Commanders) got an unblocked guy right to him, and he made a couple great decisions just to take the sack. So, I was really impressed with how Brock played just talking to him here the last two days. He got out healthy again and I think that should continue healing up."

VOTE

To cast your vote for Brock Purdy to be the NFL Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week click here.

