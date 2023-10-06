Samuel, Greenlaw, Ward and Jennings Cleared for #DALvsSF; Mitchell OUT

The San Francisco 49ers will be near full force for "Sunday Night Football" versus the Dallas Cowboys. Despite dealing with some lingering injuries throughout the practice, wide receivers Deebo Samuel (ribs, knee) and Jauan Jennings (shin), cornerback Charvarius Ward (heel) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (ankle) all avoided any injury designations headed into the weekend.
Running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) was the only player ruled out of Sunday's contest, and per head coach Kyle Shanahan, his knee injury has progressed from week-to-week to a day-to-day ailment. Meanwhile, offensive lineman Jon Feliciano has been listed as questionable after spending most of the week in the league's concussion protocol.
Below is the complete Week 5 Game Status Report for Friday:
San Francisco 49ers
- Did Not Participate in Practice: RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)
- Full Participation: C Jon Feliciano (concussion), LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle), WR Jauan Jennings (shin), WR Deebo Samuel (ribs, knee), CB Charvarius Ward (heel)
Status Report:
- RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) - Out
- OL Jon Feliciano (concussion) - Questionable