Recipe of the Week: Ultimate Garlic Roast Beef Sandwich

Aug 18, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Main Ingredients

  • 1 Tbs plus 1 tsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 Tbs stone-ground mustard
  • 6 garlic cloves (minced)
  • 1 tsp kosher salt (divided)
  • 1/2 tsp coarse-ground black pepper
  • 1 lb boneless beef top roast
  • 1 large sweet onion (julienned)
  • toasted bread or buns *

Cooking Instructions

Step 1

In a small bowl, mix to combine 1 tablespoon olive oil, mustard, garlic, 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt and pepper. Spread mixture all over roast and place on a rimmed baking sheet. Let rest 20 minutes on counter.

Step 2

In a medium mixing bowl, toss to combine the onion, 1 teaspoon olive oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Place around roast on baking sheet.

Step 3

Preheat oven to 425°. Place roast in oven for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 325° and cook for 10 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 125°, for medium rare. Let rest 10 minutes with onions, loosely tented with aluminum foil. Serve on toasted buns.

All recipe ingredients should be cooked to a safe internal temperature according to USDA guidelines. After preparing a recipe, please store any leftovers in the refrigerator.

