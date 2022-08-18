Recipe of the Week: Ultimate Garlic Roast Beef Sandwich

Main Ingredients
- 1 Tbs plus 1 tsp extra virgin olive oil
- 2 Tbs stone-ground mustard
- 6 garlic cloves (minced)
- 1 tsp kosher salt (divided)
- 1/2 tsp coarse-ground black pepper
- 1 lb boneless beef top roast
- 1 large sweet onion (julienned)
- toasted bread or buns *
Cooking Instructions
Step 1
In a small bowl, mix to combine 1 tablespoon olive oil, mustard, garlic, 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt and pepper. Spread mixture all over roast and place on a rimmed baking sheet. Let rest 20 minutes on counter.
Step 2
In a medium mixing bowl, toss to combine the onion, 1 teaspoon olive oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Place around roast on baking sheet.
Step 3
Preheat oven to 425°. Place roast in oven for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 325° and cook for 10 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 125°, for medium rare. Let rest 10 minutes with onions, loosely tented with aluminum foil. Serve on toasted buns.
All recipe ingredients should be cooked to a safe internal temperature according to USDA guidelines. After preparing a recipe, please store any leftovers in the refrigerator.