Recipe of The Week: Buffalo Chicken Dip

Cooking Instructions

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350º

Step 2

In a medium bowl, mix cream cheese, ranch packet, hot sauce, and Greek yogurt until well combined. (If the cream cheese is hard to mix, microwave it for a few seconds and try again).

Step 3

Add in the shredded chicken and combine well. Pour mixture into an 8x8 baking dish and bake for 15 - 20 minutes or until dip is hot throughout. If desired, top with sliced green onions or crumbled blue cheese and serve hot!