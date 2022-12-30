Recipe of The Week: Buffalo Chicken Dip

Dec 30, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Buffalo_Chicken_Dip_HERO

Main Ingredients

  • 1 rotisserie chicken (shredded)
  • 8 ounces low-fat or fat-free cream cheese
  • 1/3-2/3 cup hot sauce (such as Frank's®)
  • 1 packet dry ranch dressing mix
  • 1 cup 0% fat Greek yogurt (such as Fage®)

Cooking Instructions

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350º

Step 2

In a medium bowl, mix cream cheese, ranch packet, hot sauce, and Greek yogurt until well combined. (If the cream cheese is hard to mix, microwave it for a few seconds and try again).

Step 3

Add in the shredded chicken and combine well. Pour mixture into an 8x8 baking dish and bake for 15 - 20 minutes or until dip is hot throughout. If desired, top with sliced green onions or crumbled blue cheese and serve hot!

All recipe ingredients should be cooked to a safe internal temperature according to USDA guidelines. After preparing a recipe, please store any leftovers in the refrigerator.

