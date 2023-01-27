Safeway Recipes:Chicken And Cheese Enchiladas

Main Ingredients
- 1 can Campbell's Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup or Campbell's Condensed 98% Fat Free Cream of Chicken Soup
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1 cup Pace® Picante Sauce – Medium
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast halves (cooked and cubed)
- 1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 6 each (6-inch) flour tortilla (warmed)
- 1 small tomato (chopped (about 1/2 cup))
- 1 green onion (sliced (about 2 tablespoons))
Cooking Instructions
Step 1
Heat the oven to 350°F. Stir the soup, sour cream, picante sauce and chili powder in a medium bowl.
Step 2
Stir 1 cup soup mixture, chicken and cheese in a large bowl.
Step 3
Divide the chicken mixture among the tortillas. Roll up the tortillas and place seam-side down in an 11 x 8 x 2-inch baking dish. Pour the remaining soup mixture over the filled tortillas. Cover the baking dish.
Step 4
Bake for 40 minutes or until the enchiladas are hot and bubbling. Top with the tomato and onion
