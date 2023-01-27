Safeway Recipes:Chicken And Cheese Enchiladas

Jan 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Safeway-RecipeOfTheWeek-Recovered-Recovered

Main Ingredients

  • 1 can Campbell's Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup or Campbell's Condensed 98% Fat Free Cream of Chicken Soup
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 1 cup Pace® Picante Sauce – Medium
  • 2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast halves (cooked and cubed)
  • 1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • 6 each (6-inch) flour tortilla (warmed)
  • 1 small tomato (chopped (about 1/2 cup))
  • 1 green onion (sliced (about 2 tablespoons))

Cooking Instructions

Step 1

Heat the oven to 350°F. Stir the soup, sour cream, picante sauce and chili powder in a medium bowl.

Step 2

Stir 1 cup soup mixture, chicken and cheese in a large bowl.

Step 3

Divide the chicken mixture among the tortillas. Roll up the tortillas and place seam-side down in an 11 x 8 x 2-inch baking dish. Pour the remaining soup mixture over the filled tortillas. Cover the baking dish.

Step 4

Bake for 40 minutes or until the enchiladas are hot and bubbling. Top with the tomato and onion

All recipe ingredients should be cooked to a safe internal temperature according to USDA guidelines. After preparing a recipe, please store any leftovers in the refrigerator.

