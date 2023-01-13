Safeway Recipes: Light Crab Cakes with Quick Jalapeno-Lime Sauce

Main Ingredients

1 cup panko crumbs (divided use)

2 tablespoons Signature Kitchens™ light mayonnaise (divided use)

5 tablespoons Lucerne® light sour cream (divided use)

2 tablespoons Lucerne® egg substitute (or one egg white)

2 1/4 tablespoons Dijon mustard (divided use)

2 green onions, white and green parts (finely chopped)

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4-1/2 teaspoon Old Bay Seasoning (or similar)

2 cups fresh crabmeat (picked over for shells (about 10 ounces))

1 tablespoon canola oil (add a teaspoon more as needed)

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 teaspoon seeded and minced jalapeno pepper (add more to taste)

OPTIONAL: Pepper to taste

Cooking Instructions

Step 1

Place 1/4 cup of the breadcrumbs, along with 1 tablespoon light mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon light sour cream, egg substitute, 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard, green onions, Worcestershire sauce, and Old Bay seasoning, in a medium bowl and stir to blend.

Step 2

With rubber scraper or spoon, mix in the crabmeat and shape (with clean hands) into eight small crab cakes about 1/2-inch thick. Place the remaining breadcrumbs in a shallow bowl and gently dip the crab cakes into the breadcrumbs, coating them on all sides.

Step 3

Place canola oil in a medium nonstick frying pan and begin to heat over medium-high heat. Add the crab cakes and cook until the bottoms are golden brown (about 3 minutes.) Gently flip them over and brown the other side (about 3 minutes more). Serve with the Quick Jalapeno-Lime Sauce.

Step 4

For the Quick Jalapeno-Lime Sauce, in a small bowl, combine a tablespoon of light mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon lime juice, 1 teaspoon jalapeno pepper, and 1/4 teaspoon Dijon mustard. Add pepper to taste if desired.