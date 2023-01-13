Safeway Recipes: Light Crab Cakes with Quick Jalapeno-Lime Sauce

Jan 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Safeway-RecipeOfTheWeek

Main Ingredients

  • 1 cup panko crumbs (divided use)
  • 2 tablespoons Signature Kitchens™ light mayonnaise (divided use)
  • 5 tablespoons Lucerne® light sour cream (divided use)
  • 2 tablespoons Lucerne® egg substitute (or one egg white)
  • 2 1/4 tablespoons Dijon mustard (divided use)
  • 2 green onions, white and green parts (finely chopped)
  • 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/4-1/2 teaspoon Old Bay Seasoning (or similar)
  • 2 cups fresh crabmeat (picked over for shells (about 10 ounces))
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil (add a teaspoon more as needed)
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon seeded and minced jalapeno pepper (add more to taste)
  • OPTIONAL: Pepper to taste

Cooking Instructions

Step 1

Place 1/4 cup of the breadcrumbs, along with 1 tablespoon light mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon light sour cream, egg substitute, 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard, green onions, Worcestershire sauce, and Old Bay seasoning, in a medium bowl and stir to blend.

Step 2

With rubber scraper or spoon, mix in the crabmeat and shape (with clean hands) into eight small crab cakes about 1/2-inch thick. Place the remaining breadcrumbs in a shallow bowl and gently dip the crab cakes into the breadcrumbs, coating them on all sides.

Step 3

Place canola oil in a medium nonstick frying pan and begin to heat over medium-high heat. Add the crab cakes and cook until the bottoms are golden brown (about 3 minutes.) Gently flip them over and brown the other side (about 3 minutes more). Serve with the Quick Jalapeno-Lime Sauce.

Step 4

For the Quick Jalapeno-Lime Sauce, in a small bowl, combine a tablespoon of light mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon lime juice, 1 teaspoon jalapeno pepper, and 1/4 teaspoon Dijon mustard. Add pepper to taste if desired.

All recipe ingredients should be cooked to a safe internal temperature according to USDA guidelines. After preparing a recipe, please store any leftovers in the refrigerator.

