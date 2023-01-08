Recipe of The Week: Posole

Jan 08, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Posole_HERO

Main Ingredients

  • 3 1/2 pounds pork sirloin roast (cut into 3/4 inch pieces)
  • 3-15 ounce cans of hominy (drained)
  • 1/3 cup ancho chili powder
  • 4 cups chicken broth
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1 tablespoon dried oregano
  • 7 minced garlic (cloves)
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt

Optional

  • jalapeno slices
  • lime wedges
  • sour cream
  • flour tortillas
  • tortilla chips

Cooking Instructions

Step 1

Combine all ingredients in slow cooker.

Step 2

Cook on high for 4 hours, or low for 8 hours. Stir and serve.

All recipe ingredients should be cooked to a safe internal temperature according to USDA guidelines. After preparing a recipe, please store any leftovers in the refrigerator.

