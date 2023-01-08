Recipe of The Week: Posole

Main Ingredients
- 3 1/2 pounds pork sirloin roast (cut into 3/4 inch pieces)
- 3-15 ounce cans of hominy (drained)
- 1/3 cup ancho chili powder
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 tablespoon dried oregano
- 7 minced garlic (cloves)
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
Optional
- jalapeno slices
- lime wedges
- sour cream
- flour tortillas
- tortilla chips
Cooking Instructions
Step 1
Combine all ingredients in slow cooker.
Step 2
Cook on high for 4 hours, or low for 8 hours. Stir and serve.
All recipe ingredients should be cooked to a safe internal temperature according to USDA guidelines. After preparing a recipe, please store any leftovers in the refrigerator.