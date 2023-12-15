Tailgate Treats Recipe: Gold Rush Salad

Dec 15, 2023 at 01:15 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

Feast up, Faithful! It's time to elevate your tailgate cooking with these delicious, healthy and easy-to-make meals from "Tailgate Treats" presented by Safeway.

Each week, this series will highlight a new recipe, complete with ingredients, step-by-step instructions and expert tips to make your tailgating experience a breeze. Whether you're a seasoned cook for a kitchen novice, these recipes are tailored to suit all skill levels so everyone can recreate these meals at home.

All of the ingredients used in the "Tailgate Treats" recipes are available to shop at Safeway. Locate your local Safeway or order online!

Recipe of the Week: Gold Rush Salad

Ingredients:

  • 2 handfuls of chopped kale
  • 1 handful of beets, diced
  • 1 handful of crumbled goat cheese
  • Pickled red onions (to taste)
  • 2 tablespoons of champagne vinaigrette
  • 1 tablespoon of lime juice
  • Assorted herbs (to taste)

Instructions:

Step 1

In a large mixing bowl, add two generous handfuls of chopped kale.

Step 2

Dice the beets and add them to the bowl. You can adjust the quantity based on preference, but a handful should suffice.

Step 3

In a separate bowl, combine the champagne vinaigrette, assorted herbs and lime juice to create a lime vinaigrette. Mix well to ensure a balanced flavor.

Step 4

Pour a couple spoonfuls of the lime vinaigrette over the greens and beets. Tilt the bowl and gently fold the ingredients, ensuring an even coating.

Step 5

Transfer the salad into serving plates or bowls.

Step 6

Lay diced beets and pickled red onions over the salad for sweetness and a tangy kick. Adjust the quantity based on your preference.

Step 7

Finish off the salad by adding a generous crumble of goat cheese. The creaminess of the cheese complements the vibrant flavors of the salad.

Expert tip:

Levi's® Stadium executive chef Alvin Kabiling recommends using a variety of kale, such as tuscan and curly kale to add texture to the salad.

The gold rush salad is now ready to be enjoyed! Whether you're tailgating at Levi's® Stadium or cooking up a gameday meal at home, this dish is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Related Content

news

Safeway Recipes: Chicken And Cheese Enchiladas

These kicked-up, easy-to-prepare enchiladas come out of the oven hot and bubbly for a flavorful dish the whole family will love.
news

Safeway Recipes: Light Crab Cakes with Quick Jalapeno-Lime Sauce

Crab cakes can be an appetizer or a meal, and this recipe that will garner rave reviews.
news

Recipe of The Week: Posole

This hearty Mexican-style soup combines pork, hominy and spices in the slow cooker. At the end of the day you'll be greeted by the delicious scent of simmering pork and a satisfying meal the whole family will love.
news

Recipe of The Week: Buffalo Chicken Dip

This delish dip will be the star of your next party or family gathering. With just five ingredients, it's easy and economical.
news

Recipe of The Week: One Pan Seafood Puttanesca

Made in one pan, this simple recipe is perfect for the holiday.
news

Recipe of the Week: Tagliatelle with Chile, Fennel & Clams

news

Recipe of The Week: Ground Sirloin & Spinach Empanadas

Empanadas are fantastic for meals or appetizers! The grilled sirloin and spinach empanadas recipe uses unexpected ingredients with a delicious result. Double this recipe to feed a crowd.
news

Recipe of The Week: Grilled Spicy Chicken Taco and Pineapple Salsa

Surprisingly easy and amazingly tasty, the grilled spicy chicken taco and pineapple salsa makes a great family meal. Inspired by the fresh flavors of Mexico, it's tangy with a little heat.
news

Recipe of The Week: French Dip Sandwich

Whip up this restaurant favorite in 10 minutes using freshly-sliced roast beef from the deli counter.
news

Recipe of The Week: BBQ Chicken and Corn Nachos

Make use of your Crockpot chicken with this healthy take on loaded nachos. 
news

Recipe of the Week: Fresh Herb Beer Can Chicken

Try this take on an American barbecue classic. Dress a whole chicken with fresh herbs, then place it on a half-full beer can on the grill. In a little over an hour, you'll be ready to enjoy a juicy, flavorful bird.
Advertising