Tailgate Treats Recipe: Gold Rush Salad

Feast up, Faithful! It's time to elevate your tailgate cooking with these delicious, healthy and easy-to-make meals from "Tailgate Treats" presented by Safeway.

Each week, this series will highlight a new recipe, complete with ingredients, step-by-step instructions and expert tips to make your tailgating experience a breeze. Whether you're a seasoned cook for a kitchen novice, these recipes are tailored to suit all skill levels so everyone can recreate these meals at home.

All of the ingredients used in the "Tailgate Treats" recipes are available to shop at Safeway. Locate your local Safeway or order online!

Recipe of the Week: Gold Rush Salad

Ingredients:

2 handfuls of chopped kale

1 handful of beets, diced

1 handful of crumbled goat cheese

Pickled red onions (to taste)

2 tablespoons of champagne vinaigrette

1 tablespoon of lime juice

Assorted herbs (to taste)

Instructions:

Step 1

In a large mixing bowl, add two generous handfuls of chopped kale.

Step 2

Dice the beets and add them to the bowl. You can adjust the quantity based on preference, but a handful should suffice.

Step 3

In a separate bowl, combine the champagne vinaigrette, assorted herbs and lime juice to create a lime vinaigrette. Mix well to ensure a balanced flavor.

Step 4

Pour a couple spoonfuls of the lime vinaigrette over the greens and beets. Tilt the bowl and gently fold the ingredients, ensuring an even coating.

Step 5

Transfer the salad into serving plates or bowls.

Step 6

Lay diced beets and pickled red onions over the salad for sweetness and a tangy kick. Adjust the quantity based on your preference.

Step 7

Finish off the salad by adding a generous crumble of goat cheese. The creaminess of the cheese complements the vibrant flavors of the salad.

Expert tip:

Levi's® Stadium executive chef Alvin Kabiling recommends using a variety of kale, such as tuscan and curly kale to add texture to the salad.