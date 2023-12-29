Tailgate Treats Recipe: Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

Dec 29, 2023
Feast up, Faithful! It's time to elevate your tailgate cooking with these delicious, healthy and easy-to-make meals from "Tailgate Treats" presented by Safeway.

Each week, this series will highlight a new recipe, complete with ingredients, step-by-step instructions and expert tips to make your tailgating experience a breeze. Whether you're a seasoned cook or a kitchen novice, these recipes are tailored to suit all skill levels so everyone can recreate these meals at home. See previous recipes at 49ers.com/SafewayRecipes.

All of the ingredients used in the "Tailgate Treats" recipes are available to shop at Safeway. Locate your local Safeway or order online!

Recipe of the Week: Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

Ingredients:

  • 1 medium head of cauliflower
  • ¾ cup of flour
  • 2 tablespoons of cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon of salt
  • 1 teaspoon of paprika
  • 1 teaspoon of garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon of onion powder
  • ¾ cup of milk or non-dairy milk
  • ⅓ cup of buffalo sauce
  • 2 tablespoons melted butter or vegan butter

Instructions:

Step 1

Preheat your oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.

Step 2

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, cornstarch, salt, paprika, garlic powder and onion powder.

Step 3

Once well combined, pour in the milk or non-dairy milk, buffalo sauce and melted butter or vegan butter and whisk together until it forms a smooth batter.

Step 4

Chop the cauliflower into florets. Add the cauliflower florets into the batter and toss them together with a spatula. Once the florets are evenly coated, add them to your prepared baking sheet. Be sure to space out the coated florets evenly, so they crisp properly in the oven.

Step 5

Bake the cauliflower florets for 15-20 minutes, flipping after 10 minutes.

Step 6

Once the cauliflower has baked for about 20 minutes, add them to the bowl and toss them in additional buffalo sauce.

Expert tip:

If you are looking to make your cauliflower bites extra crispy, once you've coated the florets in the additional buffalo sauce, add them back to the baking sheet and bake for another 5-10 minutes. You can also broil them for the last few minutes, but be sure to watch them so they don't burn.

The buffalo cauliflower bites are now ready to be enjoyed! Whether you're tailgating at Levi's® Stadium or cooking up a gameday meal at home, this dish is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

