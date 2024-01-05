Tailgate Treats Recipe: Black Bean Burgers

Feast up, Faithful! It's time to elevate your tailgate cooking with these delicious, healthy and easy-to-make meals from "Tailgate Treats" presented by Safeway.

Each week, this series will highlight a new recipe, complete with ingredients, step-by-step instructions and expert tips to make your tailgating experience a breeze. Whether you're a seasoned cook or a kitchen novice, these recipes are tailored to suit all skill levels so everyone can recreate these meals at home. See previous recipes at 49ers.com/SafewayRecipes.

All of the ingredients used in the "Tailgate Treats" recipes are available to shop at Safeway. Locate your local Safeway or order online!

Recipe of the Week: Black Bean Burgers

Ingredients:

Canned black beans

2 spring onions (scallions)

Handful of cilantro

1 cup breadcrumbs

½ a lime

1 tablespoon of soy sauce

1 tablespoon of tahini

2 tablespoons of avocado oil

Mini buns

Instructions:

Step 1

Drain and rinse the canned black beans. Add them to a large bowl.

Step 2

Finely chop two spring onions and a handful of fresh cilantro and add to the beans.

Step 3

Add one cup of breadcrumbs, half of a lime's zest, one tablespoon of soy sauce and one tablespoon of tahini and mix and mash well with your hands until it comes together into a soft burger mix.

Step 4

Take a scoop of the mixture, roll it into a ball and flatten into a one inch burger-shaped patty. Continue with the remaining mixture.

Step 5

Chill your mini burgers until required – ideally at least 30 minutes.

Step 6

To cook, heat a tablespoon of oil in a large frying pan. Cook the mini burgers over a medium heat for 3-4 minutes on each side until golden brown and crispy.

Step 7

Assemble the burger by adding your favorite toppings and condiments.

Expert tip:

Elevate this plant-based meal by serving with a side of crispy kale chips. Simply rinse, chop and bake kale leaves and sprinkle with salt for the perfect pairing.