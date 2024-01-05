Tailgate Treats Recipe: Black Bean Burgers

Feast up, Faithful! It's time to elevate your tailgate cooking with these delicious, healthy and easy-to-make meals from "Tailgate Treats" presented by Safeway.
Each week, this series will highlight a new recipe, complete with ingredients, step-by-step instructions and expert tips to make your tailgating experience a breeze. Whether you're a seasoned cook or a kitchen novice, these recipes are tailored to suit all skill levels so everyone can recreate these meals at home. See previous recipes at 49ers.com/SafewayRecipes.
All of the ingredients used in the "Tailgate Treats" recipes are available to shop at Safeway. Locate your local Safeway or order online!
Recipe of the Week: Black Bean Burgers
Ingredients:
- Canned black beans
- 2 spring onions (scallions)
- Handful of cilantro
- 1 cup breadcrumbs
- ½ a lime
- 1 tablespoon of soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon of tahini
- 2 tablespoons of avocado oil
- Mini buns
Instructions:
Step 1
Drain and rinse the canned black beans. Add them to a large bowl.
Step 2
Finely chop two spring onions and a handful of fresh cilantro and add to the beans.
Step 3
Add one cup of breadcrumbs, half of a lime's zest, one tablespoon of soy sauce and one tablespoon of tahini and mix and mash well with your hands until it comes together into a soft burger mix.
Step 4
Take a scoop of the mixture, roll it into a ball and flatten into a one inch burger-shaped patty. Continue with the remaining mixture.
Step 5
Chill your mini burgers until required – ideally at least 30 minutes.
Step 6
To cook, heat a tablespoon of oil in a large frying pan. Cook the mini burgers over a medium heat for 3-4 minutes on each side until golden brown and crispy.
Step 7
Assemble the burger by adding your favorite toppings and condiments.
Expert tip:
Elevate this plant-based meal by serving with a side of crispy kale chips. Simply rinse, chop and bake kale leaves and sprinkle with salt for the perfect pairing.
The black bean burgers are now ready to be enjoyed! Whether you're tailgating at Levi's® Stadium or cooking up a gameday meal at home, this dish is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.