Tailgate Treats Recipe: Avocado Slaw

Dec 22, 2023 at 12:35 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

Feast up, Faithful! It's time to elevate your tailgate cooking with these delicious, healthy and easy-to-make meals from "Tailgate Treats" presented by Safeway.

Each week, this series will highlight a new recipe, complete with ingredients, step-by-step instructions and expert tips to make your tailgating experience a breeze. Whether you're a seasoned cook or a kitchen novice, these recipes are tailored to suit all skill levels so everyone can recreate these meals at home.

All of the ingredients used in the "Tailgate Treats" recipes are available to shop at Safeway. Locate your local Safeway or order online!

Recipe of the Week: Avocado Slaw

Ingredients:

  • ½ head white cabbage, chopped
  • 4 handfuls of kale, shaved
  • 1 cup purple cabbage, chopped
  • 2 avocados
  • 1 carrot, shaved
  • 1 lemon, juiced
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • 2-3 tablespoons of agave (to taste)
  • 2-3 tablespoons rice wine vinegar (to taste)
  • ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
  • ½ teaspoon celery salt
  • Salt and pepper (to taste)

Instructions:

Step 1

Peel your avocados and place them into a large bowl.

Step 2

Add one squeezed lemon and one squeezed lime, then include the agave and rice vinegar to taste, smoked paprika, celery salt and a pinch of salt and pepper. Whisk all of the ingredients together.

Step 3

In the same bowl, add all of your white cabbage, half of the shaved kale and one shaved carrot.

Step 4

With your hands, massage the ingredients together. Then, add the remaining kale and purple cabbage. Mix thoroughly.

Step 5

Optional, add some purple cabbage for garnish!

Expert tip:

If you are looking for some extra sweetness in your slaw, Levi's® Stadium executive chef Alvin Kabiling recommends adding a few more tablespoons of agave into the mix.

The avocado slaw is now ready to be enjoyed! Whether you're tailgating at Levi's® Stadium or cooking up a gameday meal at home, this dish is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

