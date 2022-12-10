Recipe of the Week: Tagliatelle with Chile, Fennel & Clams

Cooking Instructions

Step 1

Cook the pasta until al dente, two minutes shy of the package directions (it will soften and plump further in the pot with the seafood). Drain, rinse in cold water (to keep it from sticking and to stop the cooking) and set aside.

Step 2

Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium high heat. Add the fennel and garlic and stir to coat in the oil; continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until soft and just starting to caramelize, about 6 to 8 minutes.

Step 3

Add in about half of the wine to deglaze the pan. Stir to release all the brown bits from the bottom of the pan, and continue adding the remaining wine. Add in the tomato sauce and stir. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 4

Add in the clams. Cover and cook until just starting to open, about 5 to 6 minutes. Just before serving, add in the pasta and butter. Toss with tongs to coat and continue cooking until all the clams completely open (discard any that are still tightly sealed at this point), 1 to 2 minutes more, taking care not to over stir or the pasta will break down.

Step 5

Remove from the heat, toss and season with additional salt, pepper. Serve warm, with fennel fronds, oregano or basil.