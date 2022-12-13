Recipe of The Week: One Pan Seafood Puttanesca

Cooking Instructions

Step 1

Heat the oil over medium high heat in a large sauté pan until shimmering. Season shrimp and scallops with salt and add to pan. Sauté for 2-3 minutes each side until shrimp turns pink and scallops are well caramelized. Remove from pan and place in a covered dish.

Step 2

Add the garlic, anchovy, and pepper flakes stirring constantly until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add tomatoes and chicken stock. Bring to a boil.

Step 3

Reduce the heat to medium low and add spaghetti. Simmer uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the pasta is al dente and the sauce thickens and clings to it, about 9-10 minutes. Add the shrimp, scallops, olives, and capers, and toss to combine. Heat through for 1-2 minutes. Serve.

Step 4 :: Helpful Hints

Wash and drain the shrimp and scallops thoroughly. Dry with paper towels. The dryer the surface, the more caramelization (and flavor) builds.

Step 5 :: Helpful Hints

For an extra rich sauce, deglaze the pan with a 1/4 cup of white wine after adding the garlic, anchovy and red pepper flakes.

Step 6 :: Helpful Hints

Green olives or black olives? Doesn't matter! Use your favorite--or a bit of both!

Step 7 :: Helpful Hints

Don't own a large sauté pan? Use a 4-quart Dutch oven instead.