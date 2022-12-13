Recipe of The Week: One Pan Seafood Puttanesca

Dec 13, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Seafood_Puttanesca_003

Shop Now at Your Local Safeway

Order Online

Main Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/3 pound raw shrimp, shelled and deveined
  • 1/3 pound raw scallops, side muscle removed
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 2 anchovy fillets, finely chopped
  • 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 1 15-ounce can diced tomatoes
  • 2 cups low sodium chicken broth
  • 8 ounces dry spaghetti
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon coarsely-chopped capers

Optional Garnish

  • minced parsley
  • grated parmesan cheese

Cooking Instructions

Step 1

Heat the oil over medium high heat in a large sauté pan until shimmering. Season shrimp and scallops with salt and add to pan. Sauté for 2-3 minutes each side until shrimp turns pink and scallops are well caramelized. Remove from pan and place in a covered dish.

Step 2

Add the garlic, anchovy, and pepper flakes stirring constantly until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add tomatoes and chicken stock. Bring to a boil.

Step 3

Reduce the heat to medium low and add spaghetti. Simmer uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the pasta is al dente and the sauce thickens and clings to it, about 9-10 minutes. Add the shrimp, scallops, olives, and capers, and toss to combine. Heat through for 1-2 minutes. Serve.

Step 4 :: Helpful Hints

Wash and drain the shrimp and scallops thoroughly. Dry with paper towels. The dryer the surface, the more caramelization (and flavor) builds.

Step 5 :: Helpful Hints

For an extra rich sauce, deglaze the pan with a 1/4 cup of white wine after adding the garlic, anchovy and red pepper flakes.

Step 6 :: Helpful Hints

Green olives or black olives? Doesn't matter! Use your favorite--or a bit of both!

Step 7 :: Helpful Hints

Don't own a large sauté pan? Use a 4-quart Dutch oven instead.

All recipe ingredients should be cooked to a safe internal temperature according to USDA guidelines. After preparing a recipe, please store any leftovers in the refrigerator.

See All Recipes Here

Related Content

news

Recipe of the Week: Tagliatelle with Chile, Fennel & Clams

news

Recipe of The Week: Ground Sirloin & Spinach Empanadas

Empanadas are fantastic for meals or appetizers! The grilled sirloin and spinach empanadas recipe uses unexpected ingredients with a delicious result. Double this recipe to feed a crowd.

news

Recipe of The Week: Smokey Crawfish Dip

This smokey crawfish dip recipe is perfect for your next get together. Whether you're hosting gameday or a dinner party, this tasty and flavorful seafood inspired dip will be a hit.

news

Recipe of The Week: Grilled Spicy Chicken Taco and Pineapple Salsa

Surprisingly easy and amazingly tasty, the grilled spicy chicken taco and pineapple salsa makes a great family meal. Inspired by the fresh flavors of Mexico, it's tangy with a little heat.

news

Recipe of The Week: French Dip Sandwich

Whip up this restaurant favorite in 10 minutes using freshly-sliced roast beef from the deli counter.

news

Recipe of The Week: Organics White Cheddar Burger with Caramelized Onions

After meal-prepping your O Organics® ground beef, this recipe takes about 25 minutes, but it's worth it.

news

Recipe of The Week: BBQ Chicken and Corn Nachos

Make use of your Crockpot chicken with this healthy take on loaded nachos.

news

Recipe of The Week: Sweet Potato Sliders

You've got to try this paleo-friendly, gluten-free recipe! These sweet potato sliders will be a big hit at any party and are perfect for a game-day spread.

news

Recipe of the Week: Fresh Herb Beer Can Chicken

Try this take on an American barbecue classic. Dress a whole chicken with fresh herbs, then place it on a half-full beer can on the grill. In a little over an hour, you'll be ready to enjoy a juicy, flavorful bird.

news

Recipe of The Week: Crawfish Tacos with Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Salsa

Add a taste of Louisiana to your tacos with crawfish, a delicacy in the bayous of The Pelican State. Layered with veggies and dressed with a tangy, creamy avocado tomatillo salsa, you can't go wrong with this quick and tasty meal.

news

Recipe of The Week: Green Turkey Chili

This is a lean, tasty, turkey take on chili! Add drained and rinsed canned black beans if you want to make it a one-bowl meal.

Advertising