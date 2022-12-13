Recipe of The Week: One Pan Seafood Puttanesca

Main Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/3 pound raw shrimp, shelled and deveined
- 1/3 pound raw scallops, side muscle removed
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 2 anchovy fillets, finely chopped
- 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 15-ounce can diced tomatoes
- 2 cups low sodium chicken broth
- 8 ounces dry spaghetti
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon coarsely-chopped capers
Optional Garnish
- minced parsley
- grated parmesan cheese
Cooking Instructions
Step 1
Heat the oil over medium high heat in a large sauté pan until shimmering. Season shrimp and scallops with salt and add to pan. Sauté for 2-3 minutes each side until shrimp turns pink and scallops are well caramelized. Remove from pan and place in a covered dish.
Step 2
Add the garlic, anchovy, and pepper flakes stirring constantly until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add tomatoes and chicken stock. Bring to a boil.
Step 3
Reduce the heat to medium low and add spaghetti. Simmer uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the pasta is al dente and the sauce thickens and clings to it, about 9-10 minutes. Add the shrimp, scallops, olives, and capers, and toss to combine. Heat through for 1-2 minutes. Serve.
Step 4 :: Helpful Hints
Wash and drain the shrimp and scallops thoroughly. Dry with paper towels. The dryer the surface, the more caramelization (and flavor) builds.
Step 5 :: Helpful Hints
For an extra rich sauce, deglaze the pan with a 1/4 cup of white wine after adding the garlic, anchovy and red pepper flakes.
Step 6 :: Helpful Hints
Green olives or black olives? Doesn't matter! Use your favorite--or a bit of both!
Step 7 :: Helpful Hints
Don't own a large sauté pan? Use a 4-quart Dutch oven instead.
All recipe ingredients should be cooked to a safe internal temperature according to USDA guidelines. After preparing a recipe, please store any leftovers in the refrigerator.