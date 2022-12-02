Recipe of The Week: Ground Sirloin & Spinach Empanadas

Main Ingredients
- 1/2 cup diced onion
- 1/2 cup diced red bell pepper
- 8 oz. ground sirloin
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1/4 tsp kosher salt
- 1/8 tsp ground black pepper
- 1 cup baby spinach (roughly chopped)
- 1 12-oz. Signature Kitchens® Biscuits
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp water
Cooking Instructions
Step 1
Coat a large sauté pan with non-stick cooking spray. Add onion and pepper. Cook 2-3 minutes, until onions are slightly translucent. Add ground sirloin, cumin, salt and pepper. Continue to cook until ground beef is done, then stir in spinach (about 8 minutes). Drain excess fat. Remove from heat to slightly cool.
Step 2
Preheat oven to 400°. Between 2 sheets of parchment paper, roll one biscuit into a 5 to 6-inch circle. Add 2 tablespoons filling to one side of the round. Fold other side of dough over the filling and press to seal the edges of the dough together, creating a half moon shape.
Step 3
Beat egg and water together. Brush empanada with egg wash. Repeat process until all empanadas are finished.
Step 4
Coat a rimmed baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray. Add empanadas and bake about 10 minutes, until golden brown.
