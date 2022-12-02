Recipe of The Week: Ground Sirloin & Spinach Empanadas

Dec 02, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Ground Sirloin & Spinach Empanadas
Main Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup diced onion
  • 1/2 cup diced red bell pepper
  • 8 oz. ground sirloin
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 1/4 tsp kosher salt
  • 1/8 tsp ground black pepper
  • 1 cup baby spinach (roughly chopped)
  • 1 12-oz. Signature Kitchens® Biscuits
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tsp water

Cooking Instructions

Step 1

Coat a large sauté pan with non-stick cooking spray. Add onion and pepper. Cook 2-3 minutes, until onions are slightly translucent. Add ground sirloin, cumin, salt and pepper. Continue to cook until ground beef is done, then stir in spinach (about 8 minutes). Drain excess fat. Remove from heat to slightly cool.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 400°. Between 2 sheets of parchment paper, roll one biscuit into a 5 to 6-inch circle. Add 2 tablespoons filling to one side of the round. Fold other side of dough over the filling and press to seal the edges of the dough together, creating a half moon shape.

Step 3

Beat egg and water together. Brush empanada with egg wash. Repeat process until all empanadas are finished.

Step 4

Coat a rimmed baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray. Add empanadas and bake about 10 minutes, until golden brown.

All recipe ingredients should be cooked to a safe internal temperature according to USDA guidelines. After preparing a recipe, please store any leftovers in the refrigerator.

