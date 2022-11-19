Recipe of The Week: Grilled Spicy Chicken Taco and Pineapple Salsa

Nov 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Grilled_Spicy_Chicken_Taco_&_Pineapple_Salsa_Hero
Tri-Digital Group/Tri-Digital Group

Main Ingredients

  • 2 Open Nature® chicken breasts (about 1 ¼ lbs)
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 1/2 tsp garlic powder
  • 1/2 tsp kosher salt
  • 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper
  • 2 1-inch thick rounds fresh pineapple
  • 1 small jalapeño (seeds removed)
  • 1/4 medium red onion (sliced thick for grilling)
  • 1 Tbs lime juice (about 1/2 lime)
  • pinch of kosher salt
  • 1 red bell pepper (1/4-inch julienne cut)
  • 8 corn tortillas

Optional Toppings

  • cilantro leaves
  • fresh lime wedges
  • sour cream or plain yogurt

Cooking Instructions

Step 1

Preheat grill to medium heat (350º-400º.) Season chicken with cumin, garlic powder, salt and cayenne pepper. Grill for 8-12 minutes, or until internal temperature of 160º is reached. Remove and cover with foil. Let rest 5 minutes. Slice into thin strips.

Step 2

Grill pineapple, red onion and jalapeño 5-8 minutes, until slightly charred. Remove and dice into 1/4-inch pieces. Add lime juice and salt. Set aside.

Step 3

Warm tortillas on grill, about 30 seconds per side. To assemble tacos, add chicken, red bell pepper and salsa. Serve.

All recipe ingredients should be cooked to a safe internal temperature according to USDA guidelines. After preparing a recipe, please store any leftovers in the refrigerator.

