Recipe of The Week: Grilled Spicy Chicken Taco and Pineapple Salsa

Main Ingredients
- 2 Open Nature® chicken breasts (about 1 ¼ lbs)
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp kosher salt
- 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper
- 2 1-inch thick rounds fresh pineapple
- 1 small jalapeño (seeds removed)
- 1/4 medium red onion (sliced thick for grilling)
- 1 Tbs lime juice (about 1/2 lime)
- pinch of kosher salt
- 1 red bell pepper (1/4-inch julienne cut)
- 8 corn tortillas
Optional Toppings
- cilantro leaves
- fresh lime wedges
- sour cream or plain yogurt
Cooking Instructions
Step 1
Preheat grill to medium heat (350º-400º.) Season chicken with cumin, garlic powder, salt and cayenne pepper. Grill for 8-12 minutes, or until internal temperature of 160º is reached. Remove and cover with foil. Let rest 5 minutes. Slice into thin strips.
Step 2
Grill pineapple, red onion and jalapeño 5-8 minutes, until slightly charred. Remove and dice into 1/4-inch pieces. Add lime juice and salt. Set aside.
Step 3
Warm tortillas on grill, about 30 seconds per side. To assemble tacos, add chicken, red bell pepper and salsa. Serve.
All recipe ingredients should be cooked to a safe internal temperature according to USDA guidelines. After preparing a recipe, please store any leftovers in the refrigerator.