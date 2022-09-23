Recipe of The Week: Green Turkey Chili

Sep 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Green_Turkey_Chili_HERO

Shop Now at Your Local Safeway

Order Online

Main Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons canola oil
  • 16 ounces Open Nature® Ground Turkey
  • 1 cup coarsely-chopped sweet or yellow onion
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 14.5 ounce can Signature SELECT™ Diced Fire Roasted Tomatoes
  • 12 ounces beer—non-alcoholic works well (broth or water can be substituted)
  • 10 ounce can Signature SELECT™ Diced Green Chiles (about 3/4 cup)
  • 2 tablespoons whole wheat or all-purpose flour

Cooking Instructions

Step 1

Heat canola oil in medium non-stick saucepan over medium heat. Add ground turkey, onion, garlic, salt, and pepper, and cook the meat and onion, stirring occasionally, until the turkey is nicely browned.

Step 2

Add canned tomatoes (including liquid), beer, and chopped chilies. Stir well, cover the pan, reduce heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes.

Step 3

Blend the flour with 1/3 cup of juices from the chili and stir until smooth. Add back to the saucepan with chili and stir to blend. Cover and simmer for an additional 10-15 minutes.

Step 4

Serve with warmed up whole wheat tortillas or corn tortillas, if desired.

Step 5 :: Helpful Hints:

Optional: whole wheat or corn tortillas, grilled or microwaved to soften.

All recipe ingredients should be cooked to a safe internal temperature according to USDA guidelines. After preparing a recipe, please store any leftovers in the refrigerator.

See All Recipes Here

Related Content

news

Recipe of The Week: One Pan Salmon

Start the week on a healthy note! Cherry tomatoes, basil and red pepper flakes add color and flavor to sustainably caught, Waterfront BISTRO® Responsible Choice™ salmon fillets.

news

Recipe of the Week: Cheesy Florentine Mini-Meatball Pizzas

Enjoy these cheese-filled meatballs, made with Open Nature® ground turkey and O Organics® mozzarella cheese sticks, on a personal-serving-size pizza that's flavorful, nutritious and delicious!

news

Recipe of the Week: Ultimate Garlic Roast Beef Sandwich

Enjoy a roast for dinner, then make epic sandwiches the next day! Savory roast beef with onions and kale micro greens on crusty, toasted bread is a lunchtime delight.

news

Recipe of the Week: Hatch Chile Smoked Mac and Cheese with Cornbread Crust

Whip up this creamy, cheesy Hatch Chile mac and cheese for a seasonal dish with the perfect balance of flavor and heat.

Advertising