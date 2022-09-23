Recipe of The Week: Green Turkey Chili

Cooking Instructions

Step 1

Heat canola oil in medium non-stick saucepan over medium heat. Add ground turkey, onion, garlic, salt, and pepper, and cook the meat and onion, stirring occasionally, until the turkey is nicely browned.

Step 2

Add canned tomatoes (including liquid), beer, and chopped chilies. Stir well, cover the pan, reduce heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes.

Step 3

Blend the flour with 1/3 cup of juices from the chili and stir until smooth. Add back to the saucepan with chili and stir to blend. Cover and simmer for an additional 10-15 minutes.

Step 4

Serve with warmed up whole wheat tortillas or corn tortillas, if desired.

Step 5 :: Helpful Hints:

Optional: whole wheat or corn tortillas, grilled or microwaved to soften.