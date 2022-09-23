Recipe of The Week: Green Turkey Chili

Main Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons canola oil
- 16 ounces Open Nature® Ground Turkey
- 1 cup coarsely-chopped sweet or yellow onion
- 1 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
- 14.5 ounce can Signature SELECT™ Diced Fire Roasted Tomatoes
- 12 ounces beer—non-alcoholic works well (broth or water can be substituted)
- 10 ounce can Signature SELECT™ Diced Green Chiles (about 3/4 cup)
- 2 tablespoons whole wheat or all-purpose flour
Cooking Instructions
Step 1
Heat canola oil in medium non-stick saucepan over medium heat. Add ground turkey, onion, garlic, salt, and pepper, and cook the meat and onion, stirring occasionally, until the turkey is nicely browned.
Step 2
Add canned tomatoes (including liquid), beer, and chopped chilies. Stir well, cover the pan, reduce heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes.
Step 3
Blend the flour with 1/3 cup of juices from the chili and stir until smooth. Add back to the saucepan with chili and stir to blend. Cover and simmer for an additional 10-15 minutes.
Step 4
Serve with warmed up whole wheat tortillas or corn tortillas, if desired.
Step 5 :: Helpful Hints:
Optional: whole wheat or corn tortillas, grilled or microwaved to soften.
All recipe ingredients should be cooked to a safe internal temperature according to USDA guidelines. After preparing a recipe, please store any leftovers in the refrigerator.