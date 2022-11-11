Recipe of The Week: French Dip Sandwich

Main Ingredients
- 4 whole wheat hot dog buns (or similar), split lengthwise
- 10.5 ounce can beef consommé (or French onion soup)
- 2 tablespoons onion, finely chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon salt-free seasoning blend of choice
- 12 ounces roast beef (from the deli counter)
- About 6 slices provolone, 4 ounces (from the deli counter)
- 1 jalapeno, sliced to garnish
Cooking Instructions
Step 1
Preheat toaster oven or oven to 350 degrees. Open the buns/rolls and lay them out on a baking sheet.
Step 2
Start heating the condensed beef consommé in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Place the roast beef slices, one at a time, in the broth and heat for a couple of minutes. Remove the meat with tongs and spread the meat evenly across the 4 open buns. Lay provolone slices over the top of the roast beef (about 1 1/2 slices per bun) and top with jalapeno slices if desired.
Step 3
Bake the sandwiches in the oven until the cheese is nicely melted (about 5 minutes). Meanwhile distribute the consommé au jus between 4 small containers. Cut the sandwiches in half and serve open-faced or closed with some of the au jus!
All recipe ingredients should be cooked to a safe internal temperature according to USDA guidelines. After preparing a recipe, please store any leftovers in the refrigerator.