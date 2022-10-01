Recipe of The Week: Crawfish Tacos with Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Salsa

Oct 01, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Main Ingredients

  • 2 cups 3/4lb crawfish tails
  • pinch of salt and pepper
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 8 corn tortillas
  • 2 cups green cabbage (shredded)
  • 1/4 cup green onion (thinly cut)
  • 1/4 cup cilantro (roughly chopped)
  • 1/4 cup poblano pepper (cut into thin strips)
  • 2 avocados (peeled and pitted)
  • 7 ounces green tomatillo salsa
  • 1 lime (juice)
  • 1 cup cilantro (roughly chopped)
  • 1 garlic clove (chopped)
  • 1 cup Lucerne® sour cream

Cooking Instructions

Step 1

Season crawfish tails with salt and pepper, dress with canola oil.

Step 2

Sautee for 2-3 minutes over medium heat or until fully cooked. Set aside for tacos.

Step 3

Combine cabbage, green onion, cilantro, poblano pepper. Set aside.

Step 4

Combine avocados and salsa in blender. Pulse-blend a couple of times.

Step 5

Add lime juice, cilantro, garlic and sour cream. Process until smooth, scrape into bowl and salt to taste.

All recipe ingredients should be cooked to a safe internal temperature according to USDA guidelines. After preparing a recipe, please store any leftovers in the refrigerator.

