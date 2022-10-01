Recipe of The Week: Crawfish Tacos with Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Salsa

Main Ingredients
- 2 cups 3/4lb crawfish tails
- pinch of salt and pepper
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 8 corn tortillas
- 2 cups green cabbage (shredded)
- 1/4 cup green onion (thinly cut)
- 1/4 cup cilantro (roughly chopped)
- 1/4 cup poblano pepper (cut into thin strips)
- 2 avocados (peeled and pitted)
- 7 ounces green tomatillo salsa
- 1 lime (juice)
- 1 cup cilantro (roughly chopped)
- 1 garlic clove (chopped)
- 1 cup Lucerne® sour cream
Cooking Instructions
Step 1
Season crawfish tails with salt and pepper, dress with canola oil.
Step 2
Sautee for 2-3 minutes over medium heat or until fully cooked. Set aside for tacos.
Step 3
Combine cabbage, green onion, cilantro, poblano pepper. Set aside.
Step 4
Combine avocados and salsa in blender. Pulse-blend a couple of times.
Step 5
Add lime juice, cilantro, garlic and sour cream. Process until smooth, scrape into bowl and salt to taste.
