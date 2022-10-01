Recipe of The Week: Crawfish Tacos with Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Salsa

Cooking Instructions

Step 1

Season crawfish tails with salt and pepper, dress with canola oil.

Step 2

Sautee for 2-3 minutes over medium heat or until fully cooked. Set aside for tacos.

Step 3

Combine cabbage, green onion, cilantro, poblano pepper. Set aside.

Step 4

Combine avocados and salsa in blender. Pulse-blend a couple of times.

Step 5

Add lime juice, cilantro, garlic and sour cream. Process until smooth, scrape into bowl and salt to taste.