Recipe of the Week: Cheesy Florentine Mini-Meatball Pizzas

Meatballs
- 1 pound Open Nature® ground turkey
- 1 O Organics® egg
- 1/2 cup O Organics® tomato basil pasta sauce
- 1/2 cup quick oats or Panko breadcrumbs
- 1 cup finely-chopped O Organics® baby spinach
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 clove garlic, grated (can substitute with 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder)
- 3 O Organics® mozzarella cheese sticks, cut into 36 little chunks (12 chunks per stick) *
Mini Pizzas
- 6 whole-wheat English muffins
- 1 1/2 cups O Organics® tomato basil pasta sauce
- 1 package O Organics® shredded mozzarella cheese
Cooking Instructions
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 400º.
Step 2
In a medium bowl, add egg, pasta sauce, quick oats or panko, spinach, salt, and garlic. Whisk together with a fork then add ground turkey and fold together until everything is evenly incorporated.
Step 3
Scoop out the ground turkey mixture by the tablespoon-full and shape this around one mozzarella chunk to create a mini-meatball. Repeat this step until you have 36 mini-meatballs and have used all of the ground turkey mixture.
Step 4
Place all of the cheese-filled meatballs on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for 15 - 17 minutes, until cooked through.
Step 5
To make the pizzas, place each English muffin half (cut side up) on a baking sheet (for a total of 12 mini-pizzas). Spray lightly with nonstick olive oil cooking spray, or drizzle with olive oil. Place in the oven under low broil until lightly toasted, about 5 minutes.
Step 6
Remove pizzas from the oven and top each mini pizza with 2 tablespoons pasta sauce, 3 meatballs, and 2 tablespoons shredded cheese. Return to the oven until cheese is melted and bubbly, about 3 minutes.
Step 7
Serve immediately, or save for later by refrigerating or freezing. Enjoy!