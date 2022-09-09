Recipe of the Week: Cheesy Florentine Mini-Meatball Pizzas

Cooking Instructions

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 400º.

Step 2

In a medium bowl, add egg, pasta sauce, quick oats or panko, spinach, salt, and garlic. Whisk together with a fork then add ground turkey and fold together until everything is evenly incorporated.

Step 3

Scoop out the ground turkey mixture by the tablespoon-full and shape this around one mozzarella chunk to create a mini-meatball. Repeat this step until you have 36 mini-meatballs and have used all of the ground turkey mixture.

Step 4

Place all of the cheese-filled meatballs on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for 15 - 17 minutes, until cooked through.

Step 5

To make the pizzas, place each English muffin half (cut side up) on a baking sheet (for a total of 12 mini-pizzas). Spray lightly with nonstick olive oil cooking spray, or drizzle with olive oil. Place in the oven under low broil until lightly toasted, about 5 minutes.

Step 6

Remove pizzas from the oven and top each mini pizza with 2 tablespoons pasta sauce, 3 meatballs, and 2 tablespoons shredded cheese. Return to the oven until cheese is melted and bubbly, about 3 minutes.

Step 7

Serve immediately, or save for later by refrigerating or freezing. Enjoy!

Step 8 :: helpful hintsYou can make these pizzas on pita bread, naan flatbread, or any easy bread of choice!

Step 9 :: helpful hintsSprinkle garlic powder over the English muffins before toasting in the oven for added flavor.