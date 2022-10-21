Recipe of The Week: BBQ Chicken and Corn Nachos

Oct 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM
BBQ_Chicken_Nachos_HERO
TDG/Tri-Digital Group
Albertsons, Back to School

Shop Now at Your Local Safeway

Order Online

Main Ingredients

  • 5 ounces organic blue corn chips
  • 3-4 cups shredded crockpot chicken
  • 1/2 cup BBQ sauce
  • 1 green or red bell pepper (sliced or diced)
  • 1 cup sweet corn
  • 2 ounce canned diced green chiles
  • 1 cup Kraft® shredded Monterrey Jack Cheese
  • optional: chopped tomatoes, diced avocados

Cooking Instructions

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Step 2

On a flat baking sheet lined with parchment paper, scatter chips. In a small bowl, mix shredded chicken with the BBQ sauce.

Step 3

Layer on top of the chips: chicken, bell pepper, sweet corn kernels, green chiles. Sprinkle cheese over.

Step 4

Put in the oven just until the cheese is bubbly and slightly toasted, about 10 minutes. Devour and enjoy!

All recipe ingredients should be cooked to a safe internal temperature according to USDA guidelines. After preparing a recipe, please store any leftovers in the refrigerator.

See All Recipes Here

Related Content

news

Recipe of The Week: Sweet Potato Sliders

You've got to try this paleo-friendly, gluten-free recipe! These sweet potato sliders will be a big hit at any party and are perfect for a game-day spread.

news

Recipe of the Week: Fresh Herb Beer Can Chicken

Try this take on an American barbecue classic. Dress a whole chicken with fresh herbs, then place it on a half-full beer can on the grill. In a little over an hour, you'll be ready to enjoy a juicy, flavorful bird.

news

Recipe of The Week: Crawfish Tacos with Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Salsa

Add a taste of Louisiana to your tacos with crawfish, a delicacy in the bayous of The Pelican State. Layered with veggies and dressed with a tangy, creamy avocado tomatillo salsa, you can't go wrong with this quick and tasty meal.

news

Recipe of The Week: Green Turkey Chili

This is a lean, tasty, turkey take on chili! Add drained and rinsed canned black beans if you want to make it a one-bowl meal.

news

Recipe of the Week: One Pan Salmon

Start the week on a healthy note! Cherry tomatoes, basil and red pepper flakes add color and flavor to sustainably caught, Waterfront BISTRO® Responsible Choice™ salmon fillets.

news

Recipe of the Week: Cheesy Florentine Mini-Meatball Pizzas

Enjoy these cheese-filled meatballs, made with Open Nature® ground turkey and O Organics® mozzarella cheese sticks, on a personal-serving-size pizza that's flavorful, nutritious and delicious!

news

Recipe of the Week: Ultimate Garlic Roast Beef Sandwich

Enjoy a roast for dinner, then make epic sandwiches the next day! Savory roast beef with onions and kale micro greens on crusty, toasted bread is a lunchtime delight.

news

Recipe of the Week: Hatch Chile Smoked Mac and Cheese with Cornbread Crust

Whip up this creamy, cheesy Hatch Chile mac and cheese for a seasonal dish with the perfect balance of flavor and heat.

Advertising