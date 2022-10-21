Recipe of The Week: BBQ Chicken and Corn Nachos

Main Ingredients
- 5 ounces organic blue corn chips
- 3-4 cups shredded crockpot chicken
- 1/2 cup BBQ sauce
- 1 green or red bell pepper (sliced or diced)
- 1 cup sweet corn
- 2 ounce canned diced green chiles
- 1 cup Kraft® shredded Monterrey Jack Cheese
- optional: chopped tomatoes, diced avocados
Cooking Instructions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
Step 2
On a flat baking sheet lined with parchment paper, scatter chips. In a small bowl, mix shredded chicken with the BBQ sauce.
Step 3
Layer on top of the chips: chicken, bell pepper, sweet corn kernels, green chiles. Sprinkle cheese over.
Step 4
Put in the oven just until the cheese is bubbly and slightly toasted, about 10 minutes. Devour and enjoy!
All recipe ingredients should be cooked to a safe internal temperature according to USDA guidelines. After preparing a recipe, please store any leftovers in the refrigerator.