Purdy Looks Back on First-Career Start; Wilks Talks Buccaneers Offense

Nov 16, 2023 at 06:45 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

Injury Report for Thursday's Workout:

  • Right tackle Colton McKivitz and linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles were both limited participants in Thursday's practice for a second-straight day.
  • Trent Williams returned from a veteran rest day and was a full participant in Thursday's workout, which is a positive sign for the All-Pro left tackle who was a gametime decision in Week 10.

(Almost) One Year Ago

  • Brock Purdy made his first-career start against Tampa Bay in Week 14 of the 2022 season and led the 49ers to a 35-7 victory over a Tom Brady led Buccaneers team. 
  • By defeating Brady in his first game as a starter, Purdy became the first quarterback to ever accomplish the feat. Seven other quarterbacks had tried and come up short, and to top things off, Purdy and the 49ers handed Brady the third-largest loss of his career, per ESPN Stats and Facts.

Wilks Breaks Down Week 10 Win and Evaluates the Buccaneers Offense

  • Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks noted that his move down to the sidelines from the booth to call plays allowed him to have positive interactions with his players and "create clarity" moving from series to series.
  • The defensive coordinator noted that Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield is playing at "an extremely high level" and taking care of the football. Wilks is looking forward to gameplanning for him in Sunday's matchup. 
  • Wilks noted a big jump from rookie safety Ji'Ayir Brown and pointed to improved communication and confidence since being drafted.
  • Wide receiver Mike Evans is the Buccaneers top receiver, and the defensive coordinator mentioned a mixed approach of man and zone to prevent him from having a productive day in The Bay.

Related Content

news

McKivitz Makes Strides; Shanahan Goes In-Depth on Buccaneers Defense

San Francisco 49ers right tackle Colton McKivitz (ankle/knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's workout.
news

Nick Bosa Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Power Rankings: 49ers Back in the Top 5 Following 34-3 Win Over Jaguars

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers have cracked the top five teams after their dominant win over the Jaguars.
news

From Childhood Dreams to NFL Reality: Brock Purdy's Journey Unveiled

How San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's determination to his childhood dream led him to the big league.
news

Trent William Returns to Practice; Brock Purdy Bye Week Breakdown

Left tackle Trent Williams rejoined the team during Thursday's practice for the first time since his Week 6 injury.
news

49ers Name George Kittle as 2023 Perry/Yonamine Unity Award Recipient

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is honored for demonstrating a commitment to promoting unity and giving back to the local community.
news

Shanahan Shares Week 10 Injury Updates and Adjustments for #SFvsJAX

Head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed some of the adjustments the 49ers plan to make headed into their Week 10 matchup vs. the Jaguars.
news

Power Rankings: 49ers Climb NFL Rankings During Bye Week

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers climbed up the rankings following their Week 9 Bye. 
news

49ers Back From the Bye and DL Chase Young Practice Debut

The San Francisco 49ers returned to HQ following the Week 9 Bye and DL Chase Young made his practice debut.
news

NFC West Roundup: 49ers Trail the Seahawks in Division Race

The San Francisco 49ers are currently second in the NFC West, trailing the Seattle Seahawks for the lead.
news

49ers-Commanders Trade Brings DL Chase Young to The Bay

The San Francisco 49ers traded a compensatory third round 2024 draft pick to the Washington Commanders to bring defensive lineman Chase Young to The Bay.
Advertising