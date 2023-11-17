Purdy Looks Back on First-Career Start; Wilks Talks Buccaneers Offense

Injury Report for Thursday's Workout:
- Right tackle Colton McKivitz and linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles were both limited participants in Thursday's practice for a second-straight day.
- Trent Williams returned from a veteran rest day and was a full participant in Thursday's workout, which is a positive sign for the All-Pro left tackle who was a gametime decision in Week 10.
(Almost) One Year Ago
- Brock Purdy made his first-career start against Tampa Bay in Week 14 of the 2022 season and led the 49ers to a 35-7 victory over a Tom Brady led Buccaneers team.
- By defeating Brady in his first game as a starter, Purdy became the first quarterback to ever accomplish the feat. Seven other quarterbacks had tried and come up short, and to top things off, Purdy and the 49ers handed Brady the third-largest loss of his career, per ESPN Stats and Facts.
Wilks Breaks Down Week 10 Win and Evaluates the Buccaneers Offense
- Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks noted that his move down to the sidelines from the booth to call plays allowed him to have positive interactions with his players and "create clarity" moving from series to series.
- The defensive coordinator noted that Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield is playing at "an extremely high level" and taking care of the football. Wilks is looking forward to gameplanning for him in Sunday's matchup.
- Wilks noted a big jump from rookie safety Ji'Ayir Brown and pointed to improved communication and confidence since being drafted.
- Wide receiver Mike Evans is the Buccaneers top receiver, and the defensive coordinator mentioned a mixed approach of man and zone to prevent him from having a productive day in The Bay.