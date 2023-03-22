PFF Grades the 49ers First Wave of Free Agency Signings

Here's what the PFF staff wrote about Hargrave's addition to the 49ers roster:

"Of all the teams we would've expected to make the biggest signing of the offseason — along the defensive line of all places — the 49ers would not have appeared near the top of that list.

"However, San Francisco now boasts a unit that rivals The Avengers, with Arik Armstead and Nick Bosa still dominant forces when healthy, as well. San Francisco did lose Samson Ebukam and Charles Omenihu in free agency, so they made sure to not get weaker at a spot that has always been their strength.