PFF Grades the 49ers First Wave of Free Agency Signings

Mar 22, 2023 at 04:20 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The NFL free agency frenzy has simmered down significantly from the first few days of the new league year. Nearly all of the big name free agents on the open market have found their new landing spots and put pen to paper on deals for 2023 and beyond. For the San Francisco 49ers, the first wave of moves included four free agent signings that brought over defensive linemen Javon Hargrave and Clelin Ferrell, cornerback Isaiah Oliver and quarterback Sam Darnold. Additionally, San Francisco opted to keep long snapper Taybor Pepper, center Jake Brendel, safety Tashaun Gipson Sr., offensive lineman Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, wide receiver Jauan Jennings and defensive linemen Kevin Givens and T.Y. McGill from the 2022 NFC Championship Game roster.

To kick off the second week of free agency, the team shored up three more players, striking deals with safety Myles Hartsfield, offensive lineman Jon Feliciano and re-signing veteran tight end Ross Dwelley.

Losses from the 2022 team include right tackle Mike McGlinchey, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, defensive back Jimmie Ward, safety Tarvarius Moore, offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and defensive linemen Charles Omenihu, Hassan Ridgeway and Samson Ebukam.

Taking into account just the first week of free agency comings and goings, Pro Football Focus has given the 49ers a B+ for their performance on the open market. The team's marquee move was for Hargrave, who is fresh off a Super Bowl LVII appearance and a career-best year that included 60 tackles, 11.0 sacks and 16 quarterback hits.

Here's what the PFF staff wrote about Hargrave's addition to the 49ers roster:

"Of all the teams we would've expected to make the biggest signing of the offseason — along the defensive line of all places — the 49ers would not have appeared near the top of that list.

"However, San Francisco now boasts a unit that rivals The Avengers, with Arik Armstead and Nick Bosa still dominant forces when healthy, as well. San Francisco did lose Samson Ebukam and Charles Omenihu in free agency, so they made sure to not get weaker at a spot that has always been their strength.

"Hargrave has earned back-to-back 90.0-plus pass-rush grades and put up the first double-digit sack season of his career in 2022, so it's not surprising the 30-year-old cashed in at such a high level. With pending extensions for young interior defenders like Quinnen Williams, Jeffery Simmons, Dexter Lawrence and others, this deal will also move down the board of largest contracts at the position in short order."

