Presented by

49ers Sign OL Jon Feliciano to a One-Year Deal

Mar 21, 2023 at 02:00 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed OL Jon Feliciano to a one-year deal.

Feliciano (6-4, 325) was originally drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth round (128th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight-year NFL career with the Raiders (2015-18), Buffalo Bills (2019-21) and New York Giants (2022), he has appeared in 97 regular season games (54 starts) and nine postseason contests (six starts).

In 2022 with the Giants, Feliciano started all 15 regular season games he appeared in at center. He also started each of the team's two postseason contests.

A 31-year-old native of Davie, FL, Feliciano attended the University of Miami (FL) for five years (2010-14) where he appeared in 48 games (46 starts).

Related Content

news

49ers Re-Sign TE Ross Dwelley; Sign S Myles Hartsfield

The 49ers have re-signed tight end Ross Dwelley to a one-year deal and signed safety Myles Hartsfield to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Re-Sign Defensive Lineman T.Y. McGill

The 49ers have re-signed defensive lineman T.Y. McGill to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Sign CB Isaiah Oliver to a Two-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers have signed CB Isaiah Oliver to a two-year deal.

news

49ers Sign QB Sam Darnold to a One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers have signed quarterback Sam Darnold to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Sign DL Javon Hargrave to a Four-Year Deal

The 49ers have signed defensive lineman Javon Hargrave to a four-year deal.

news

49ers Sign DL Clelin Ferrell to a One-Year Deal

The 49ers have signed defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Re-Sign LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

The 49ers have re-signed linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Re-Sign OL Jake Brendel to a Four-Year Deal

The 49ers have re-signed offensive lineman Jake Brendel to a four-year deal through the 2026 season.

news

49ers Re-Sign Tashaun Gipson Sr. to a One-Year Deal

The 49ers have signed safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. to a one-year deal.

news

49ers Sign Kevin Givens to a One-Year Extension

The 49ers have signed defensive lineman Kevin Givens to a two-year extension.

news

49ers Sign Colton McKivitz to Two-Year Extension

The 49ers have signed offensive lineman Colton McKivitz to a two-year extension.

Advertising