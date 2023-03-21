49ers Sign OL Jon Feliciano to a One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed OL Jon Feliciano to a one-year deal.
Feliciano (6-4, 325) was originally drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth round (128th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight-year NFL career with the Raiders (2015-18), Buffalo Bills (2019-21) and New York Giants (2022), he has appeared in 97 regular season games (54 starts) and nine postseason contests (six starts).
In 2022 with the Giants, Feliciano started all 15 regular season games he appeared in at center. He also started each of the team's two postseason contests.
A 31-year-old native of Davie, FL, Feliciano attended the University of Miami (FL) for five years (2010-14) where he appeared in 48 games (46 starts).