Off the Field: 49ers Players Celebrate Back to School with the 49ers Foundation 📚

49ers PREP athlete and starting quarterback of the Galileo High girls flag football team, Sariyah Duong, was the keynote speaker of the night. In eight games last year, she threw for 17 touchdown passes and 977 yards with a passer rating of 107.1. Duong led her team to the playoffs where she threw the game-winning touchdown in a double overtime thriller to crown the Galileo Lionesses the 2023 champions of the CIF San Francisco Section.

"As my teammates and I know firsthand, the power of football and sports goes far beyond the field," defensive lineman Arik Armstead said. "Sports have the power to change lives, foster unity, teach life skills and open the door for countless opportunities. That's why it's so important we ensure football is accessible to everyone, regardless of gender, race, identity or socio-economic background."