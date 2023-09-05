Presented by

Off the Field: 49ers Players Celebrate Back to School with the 49ers Foundation 📚

Sep 05, 2023 at 08:00 AM
The entire San Francisco 49ers roster kicked off the 2023 season supporting Bay Area youth with the 49ers Foundation.

Players, head coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch and 49ers ownership, executives and legends celebrated the sixth-annual "Kickoff­: Players for a Purpose" presented by SAP on Monday, August 28th.

The Faithful joined in on the back-to-school-night fun with a dinner at the 49ers SAP Performance Facility. All of the event proceeds supported the 49ers Foundation's mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth through 49ers EDU presented by Chevron and 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank programs and legacy nonprofit partners.

The evening started with a wine tasting, tours of the 49ers weight room and photo opportunities with the team's five Super Bowl trophies, the 49ers Gold Rush and Sourdough Sam.

Hayley Hom/49ers

49ers PREP athlete and starting quarterback of the Galileo High girls flag football team, Sariyah Duong, was the keynote speaker of the night. In eight games last year, she threw for 17 touchdown passes and 977 yards with a passer rating of 107.1. Duong led her team to the playoffs where she threw the game-winning touchdown in a double overtime thriller to crown the Galileo Lionesses the 2023 champions of the CIF San Francisco Section.

"As my teammates and I know firsthand, the power of football and sports goes far beyond the field," defensive lineman Arik Armstead said. "Sports have the power to change lives, foster unity, teach life skills and open the door for countless opportunities. That's why it's so important we ensure football is accessible to everyone, regardless of gender, race, identity or socio-economic background."

To honor the student athlete's accomplishments, 49ers co-chairman Dr. John York and Shanahan presented Duong with a commemorative game ball honoring her victory on the field and the impact it will have on many young female athletes for years to come. The 49ers are also recognizing the Galileo Lionesses on the 49ers Foundation's Red & Gold Society wall at Levi's® Stadium for all the Faithful to see at every 49ers home game.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers

Following dinner, 49ers players took the stage to take part in the game portion of the night's program. Team offense, which included wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings﻿, quarterback Brock Purdy and offensive lineman Jake Brendel faced off against team defense – linebackers Fred Warner and Oren Burks, safety Talanoa Hufanga and defensive lineman Drake Jackson – for a game of "Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader?" presented by U.S. Bank.

The teams went head-to-head answering 49ers-themed trivia questions that went through subjects such as history, math, science, music and spelling.

Both teams brought their A-game and the score was tied for the majority of the contest. The competition came down to fifth grade spelling, where team defense was tasked with spelling seven-time Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk﻿'s last name. Team defense submitted their answer as "Juice," and team offense took the win.

Kym Fortino/49eea

By the end of the night, the 49ers Foundation's season kickoff event raised a record-breaking $850,000 for Bay Area youth.

Check out more photos from the evening here:

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Recap some of the best moments from the 49ers Foundation's sixth annual Kickoff: Players for a Purpose event presented by SAP.

RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Oren Burks, LB Fred Warner, DL Drake Jackson
S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Oren Burks, LB Fred Warner, DL Drake Jackson

49ers Gold Rush, Sourdough Sam
49ers Gold Rush, Sourdough Sam

Sourdough Sam
Sourdough Sam

S Talanoa Hufanga
S Talanoa Hufanga

WR Jauan Jennings
WR Jauan Jennings

DT Javon Kinlaw
DT Javon Kinlaw

FB Kyle Juszczyk, DL Arik Armstead, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
FB Kyle Juszczyk, DL Arik Armstead, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Fred Warner, LB Oren Burks, DL Drake Jackson, WR Jauan Jennings, OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy, WR Deebo Samuel
S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Fred Warner, LB Oren Burks, DL Drake Jackson, WR Jauan Jennings, OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy, WR Deebo Samuel

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

General Manager John Lynch
General Manager John Lynch

S Talanoa Hufanga
S Talanoa Hufanga

T Trent Williams
T Trent Williams

LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

49ers Legend Jerry Rice
49ers Legend Jerry Rice

Vice President & Senior Advisor to the General Manager Keena Turner
Vice President & Senior Advisor to the General Manager Keena Turner

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

49ers Legend Jerry Rice
49ers Legend Jerry Rice

RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

LB Oren Burks
LB Oren Burks

DL Drake Jackson
DL Drake Jackson

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Fred Warner, LB Oren Burks, DL Drake Jackson
S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Fred Warner, LB Oren Burks, DL Drake Jackson

49ers Legend Jerry Rice
49ers Legend Jerry Rice

QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

WR Jauan Jennings, OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy, WR Deebo Samuel
WR Jauan Jennings, OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy, WR Deebo Samuel

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

DL Javon Hargrave
DL Javon Hargrave

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

President of 49ers Enterprises & Executive Vice President of Football Operations Paraag Marathe
President of 49ers Enterprises & Executive Vice President of Football Operations Paraag Marathe

WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

49ers Legend Jerry Rice
49ers Legend Jerry Rice

DL Austin Bryant, DL Kalia Davis
DL Austin Bryant, DL Kalia Davis

LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

Vice President & Senior Advisor to the General Manager Keena Turner
Vice President & Senior Advisor to the General Manager Keena Turner

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

49ers Legend Jerry Rice
49ers Legend Jerry Rice

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

49ers Gold Rush, Sourdough Sam
49ers Gold Rush, Sourdough Sam

49ers Legend Jerry Rice
49ers Legend Jerry Rice

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

DL Javon Hargrave
DL Javon Hargrave

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

LS Taybor Pepper
LS Taybor Pepper

Sourdough Sam
Sourdough Sam

49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event
49ers Foundation Hosts 'Players for a Purpose' Back to School Kickoff Event

WR Ronnie Bell
WR Ronnie Bell

