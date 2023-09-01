Discussing Practice Squad Additions and DL Roster Signings | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 1:28 - Sharing the latest roster moves
- 2:27 - Announcing the 49ers practice squad
- 3:30 - Discussing how the practice squad is used throughout the season
- 5:20 - General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan share the value of the team's practice squad
- 6:20 - Why TE George Kittle and QB Brock Purdy are scaling back reps in practices this week
- 8:04 - What the 49ers a focusing on during practices ahead of the season opener
Get to know the 53 members of the San Francisco 49ers active roster as of August 29, 2023.