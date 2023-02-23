49ers Foundation Unveils Red & Gold Society Donor Wall at Levi's® Stadium

In 2021, the 49ers Foundation established the Red & Gold Society, the NFL's first ever annual giving association. The Red & Gold Society is dedicated to acknowledging individuals, foundations and corporate partners who make an exceptional commitment to the foundation's emerging and ongoing programs supporting Bay Area youth and the long term sustainability of the 49ers Foundation.

The 49ers Foundation's mission is to harnesses football to educate and empower Bay Area youth through a collective of innovative and community-focused strategies. From award-winning STEAM education and nationally recognized youth-football programs to impactful community partnerships with leading non-profits, the 49ers Foundation is dedicated to inspiring the confidence and collaboration Bay Area youth need to tackle what is possible.

Just before the San Francisco 49ers Week 10 "Sunday Night Football" matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers during the 2022 season, the 49ers Foundation hosted an unveiling of the Red & Gold Society donor wall at Levi's® Stadium.

"This is a living testament of the unwavering commitment to the sustainability of the 49ers Foundation's mission," executive director of the 49ers Foundation Justin Prettyman said. "It's a commitment that was established over 30 years ago by the York family, a commitment that has impacted the lives of over 500,000 Bay Area youth."

Featuring an interactive abacus design that symbolizes education and technology, the wall that stands in the concourse of Levi's® Stadium highlights the giving members of the Red & Gold Society. Each tier—red, white, gold and black—represents a level of support. Members recognized on the wall have helped raise $1.6 million to the 49ers Foundation, aiding in the success of the next generation.

"This is a historic day as we honor the Red & Gold Society members and foundation supporters," 49ers chairman Dr. John York said. "With our commemorative donor wall unveiled today in front of the 49ers leadership, alumni, community partners and longtime supporters, we celebrate the Red & Gold Society's legacy and its place in the rich history of the 49ers... We look forward to seeing more names added as Red & Gold Society members as future donors visit the wall during their pregame routines."