49ers Open Mailbag Questions for Players, Alumni and Media Members

Aug 31, 2023 at 09:45 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast is gearing up for the 2023 season.

Faithful, we need your help to get the show up and running in time for Week 1. This year, we'll be joined by San Francisco 49ers players, alumni, media members and more to answer weekly questions submitted by you, the fans. In addition to our traditional football Q&A, we will also be taking off-the-field questions.

This is your opportunity to ask players how they tackle everyday life, learn more about who the 49ers are on and off the field and get life advice from some of the biggest names in football. We ask that you keep your off-the-field questions light and fun – but ask away!

