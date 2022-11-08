NFL Power Rankings: Following Their Bye, 49ers Remain in Top 10

Nov 08, 2022 at 01:15 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers are back at practice after a Bye in Week 9 and remain in the top 10 of the NFL power rankings. As expected, several of the players working through injuries are making good progress healthwise following the week off. On Monday, the team opened practice windows for three players on the Injured Reserve list: running back Elijah Mitchell, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz. Mitchell landed on IR after suffering an MCL sprain in San Francisco's season opener; Al-Shaair sustained a similar injury against the Denver Broncos in Week 3 and so did McKivitz during the team's "Monday Night Football" contest versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Additionally, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and wide receiver Jauan Jennings made their return to practice at the SAP Performance Facility on Monday. The trio of players participated in the portion of practice open to media after sitting out of the 49ers Week 8 matchup against the Rams. San Francisco enters the second half of the season at 4-4 and with a perfect 3-0 record in NFC West play. In Week 10, the team will host the Los Angeles Chargers for "Sunday Night Football" at Levi's® Stadium. Since 2002, three of the five matchups between these two teams have been decided by three points or less and two of those games were decided in overtime.

Here's a look at the NFL power rankings from several national outlets:

Related Links

NFL.com: 6

Around the NFL Writer Dan Hanzus

"Perhaps feeling emboldened after Christian McCaffrey's dominant hat-trick performance against the Rams, the Niners pulled the trigger on a trade that sent starting running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Dolphins in exchange for a Day 3 draft pick. Parting ways with a quality depth piece behind the injury-prone McCaffrey would feel more risky if Elijah Mitchell weren't back on the radar. Mitchell, who is set to return Sunday night against the Chargers after missing two months with a knee injury, could be a starter for many teams. Pairing CMC with Mitchell gives San Francisco one of the most talented backfields in football."

ESPN: 10

NFL Writer Nick Wagoner on a Non-QB MVP of the First Half of the Season

"Despite missing a game with a groin injury, Nick Bosa has been the Niners' most consistent performer on the team's best unit. He is tied for second most in the NFL in sacks (8.5), is third in pressure percentage (16.3%) and is tied for ninth in pass rush win rate (23%). Bosa is also stout against the run. On a 49ers defense that has been plagued by injury, he has proved to be the one player San Francisco can't afford to lose."

CBS Sports: 10

NFL Writer Pete Prisco

"They come off their Bye with a tough game with the Chargers on Sunday night. They look to carry over their momentum from the week before the Bye when they blew out the Rams."

Related Content

news

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Crack the Top Ten Following Rams Sweep

The San Francisco 49ers vaulted their way back into the top ten of the NFL power rankings following their completion of a regular season sweep of the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Williams, McCaffrey and Bosa Among Top 49ers PFF Performers of Week 8

The 49ers put together a dominant 31-14 win over the Rams on Sunday, earning several players top PFF grades in Week 8.

news

NFL Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Following Loss to Chiefs

The San Francisco 49ers are just outside the top 10 of the NFL power rankings heading into Week 8 following their 44-23 loss to the Chiefs.

news

Aaron Banks, Talanoa Hufanga Among Top 49ers PFF Performers of Week 7

Despite suffering a loss in Week 7, several 49ers players put together notable performances against the Chiefs, earning them top PFF grades.

news

NFL Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Following Loss to Falcons

The San Francisco 49ers are just outside the top 10 of the NFL power rankings heading into Week 7 following their 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Brandon Aiyuk, Drake Jackson Among Top 49ers PFF Performers of Week 6

Despite suffering a loss in Week 6, several 49ers players put together notable performances against the Falcons, earning them top PFF grades.

news

49ers Climb Higher, Cracking Top Five of NFL Power Rankings in Week 6

The San Francisco 49ers have cemented themselves in the top 10 of the latest NFL power rankings following their 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers.

news

Brandon Aiyuk, Charvarius Ward Top 49ers Highest PFF Performers of Week 5

The San Francisco 49ers put together a dominant 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers, earning several players top PFF grades for Week 5.

news

49ers Highest PFF Performers from 'MNF' Win over Rams

The San Francisco 49ers put together a dominant 24-9 win on "Monday Night Football" over the Los Angeles Rams that earned several players top PFF grades for Week 4.

news

49ers Surge into the Top 10 of NFL Power Rankings in Week 5

The San Francisco 49ers climbed back into the top 10 of several NFL power rankings following their 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football."

news

49ers Highest PFF Performers in Week 3 Matchup vs. Broncos

Despite falling short to the Denver Broncos, the San Francisco 49ers had some notable "Sunday Night Football" performances that earned several players top PFF grades for Week 3.

Advertising