NFL Power Rankings: Following Their Bye, 49ers Remain in Top 10

Around the NFL Writer Dan Hanzus

"Perhaps feeling emboldened after Christian McCaffrey's dominant hat-trick performance against the Rams, the Niners pulled the trigger on a trade that sent starting running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Dolphins in exchange for a Day 3 draft pick. Parting ways with a quality depth piece behind the injury-prone McCaffrey would feel more risky if Elijah Mitchell weren't back on the radar. Mitchell, who is set to return Sunday night against the Chargers after missing two months with a knee injury, could be a starter for many teams. Pairing CMC with Mitchell gives San Francisco one of the most talented backfields in football."

NFL Writer Nick Wagoner on a Non-QB MVP of the First Half of the Season

"Despite missing a game with a groin injury, Nick Bosa has been the Niners' most consistent performer on the team's best unit. He is tied for second most in the NFL in sacks (8.5), is third in pressure percentage (16.3%) and is tied for ninth in pass rush win rate (23%). Bosa is also stout against the run. On a 49ers defense that has been plagued by injury, he has proved to be the one player San Francisco can't afford to lose."

CBS Sports: 10

NFL Writer Pete Prisco