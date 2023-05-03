Morning Report: Where Do 49ers Land in Updated NFL Power Rankings?

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, May 3rd.
New and Notable
Off the Field: Deebo Samuel's Ice Bath Conversation with Kevin Hart 🧊
Ice baths are Deebo Samuel's least favorite form of recovery, even explaining that there are "a million other ways" to recover from a workout. However, the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver took to the cold tubs to be a special guest on comedian Kevin Hart's "Cold as Balls" video series.
49ers Remain a Top Five Team Following the 2023 NFL Draft
With much of the team's core intact from the 2022 campaign and a heavy-hitter free agent signing earlier in the offseason, the San Francisco 49ers entered this year's draft looking to add depth and find their players of the future. General manager John Lynch, the scouting department, and the coaching staff had nine picks to work with as they set out to accomplish this goal, all coming in the third round or later. While drafting late can be a challenge, the 49ers have had lots of success finding value on Days 2 and 3 in recent years. Players such as First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl linebacker Fred Warner, tight end George Kittle, First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl safety Talanoa Hufanga and quarterback Brock Purdy are just a few examples of the front office's knack for discovering draft gems.
Draft Grades Are In! How Did the Experts Rate the 49ers 2023 Draft Class
The San Francisco 49ers added nine players during the 2023 NFL Draft, and in just a couple of weeks, the rookies will be in the building to officially begin their NFL journeys. Without a first or second-round pick to work with, general manager John Lynch and Head Coach Kyle Shanahan had to make strategic moves to lock down their talent over the future in the later rounds of the draft.
5 Things to Know: Ji'Ayir Brown
The San Francisco 49ers traded up for their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting Ji'Ayir Brown from Penn State 87th overall.
Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's newest safety.
49ers Re-Sign Wide Receiver Willie Snead IV
The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have re-signed WR Willie Snead IV to a one-year deal.
Snead IV (5-11, 195) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent on May 12, 2014.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
Look back at some of the best photos from gamedays at Levi's® Stadium throughout the 2022 season.
Check out the top images from workouts as the 49ers began Phase 2 of the offseason program.