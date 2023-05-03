Powered By

Morning Report: Where Do 49ers Land in Updated NFL Power Rankings?

May 03, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, May 3rd.

New and Notable

Off the Field: Deebo Samuel's Ice Bath Conversation with Kevin Hart 🧊

Ice baths are Deebo Samuel's least favorite form of recovery, even explaining that there are "a million other ways" to recover from a workout. However, the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver took to the cold tubs to be a special guest on comedian Kevin Hart's "Cold as Balls" video series.

49ers Remain a Top Five Team Following the 2023 NFL Draft

With much of the team's core intact from the 2022 campaign and a heavy-hitter free agent signing earlier in the offseason, the San Francisco 49ers entered this year's draft looking to add depth and find their players of the future. General manager John Lynch, the scouting department, and the coaching staff had nine picks to work with as they set out to accomplish this goal, all coming in the third round or later. While drafting late can be a challenge, the 49ers have had lots of success finding value on Days 2 and 3 in recent years. Players such as First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl linebacker Fred Warner, tight end George Kittle, First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl safety Talanoa Hufanga and quarterback Brock Purdy are just a few examples of the front office's knack for discovering draft gems.

Draft Grades Are In! How Did the Experts Rate the 49ers 2023 Draft Class

The San Francisco 49ers added nine players during the 2023 NFL Draft, and in just a couple of weeks, the rookies will be in the building to officially begin their NFL journeys. Without a first or second-round pick to work with, general manager John Lynch and Head Coach Kyle Shanahan had to make strategic moves to lock down their talent over the future in the later rounds of the draft.

5 Things to Know: Ji'Ayir Brown

The San Francisco 49ers traded up for their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting Ji'Ayir Brown from Penn State 87th overall.

Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's newest safety.

49ers Re-Sign Wide Receiver Willie Snead IV

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have re-signed WR Willie Snead IV to a one-year deal.

Snead IV (5-11, 195) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent on May 12, 2014.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

2022 in Review: Best of 49ers Gameday Entertainment

Look back at some of the best photos from gamedays at Levi's® Stadium throughout the 2022 season.

49ers Corgi Race
1 / 54

49ers Corgi Race

Hayley Hom/49ers
Sourdough Sam
2 / 54

Sourdough Sam

Kym Fortino/49ers
Amp Squad
3 / 54

Amp Squad

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
4 / 54

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
Folklórico Dancers
5 / 54

Folklórico Dancers

Hayley Hom/49ers
Teacher of the Game
6 / 54

Teacher of the Game

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
US Air Force Band of the Golden West & Mobility Rock Band
7 / 54

US Air Force Band of the Golden West & Mobility Rock Band

Austin Ginn/49ers
Crucial Catch Fashion Show
8 / 54

Crucial Catch Fashion Show

Austin Ginn/49ers
Niner Noise
9 / 54

Niner Noise

Austin Gin/49ers
Luis Fonsi
10 / 54

Luis Fonsi

Austin Ginn/49ers
Tony Lindsay
11 / 54

Tony Lindsay

Austin Ginn/49ers
United States Air Force
12 / 54

United States Air Force

Austin Ginn/49ers
Gabriela Sepulveda
13 / 54

Gabriela Sepulveda

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
14 / 54

49ers Gold Rush

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Mike Phillips
15 / 54

Mike Phillips

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Corgi Race
16 / 54

49ers Corgi Race

Austin Ginn/49ers
Flyover Recognition
17 / 54

Flyover Recognition

Austin Ginn/49ers
Sourdough Sam
18 / 54

Sourdough Sam

Vic Aquino/49ers
Teacher of the Game
19 / 54

Teacher of the Game

Austin Ginn/49ers
Folklórico Dancers
20 / 54

Folklórico Dancers

Hayley Hom/49ers
Jabbawockeez
21 / 54

Jabbawockeez

Victor Aquino/49ers
Niner Noise
22 / 54

Niner Noise

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
23 / 54

49ers Gold Rush

Hayley Hom/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
24 / 54

Levi's® Stadium

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
US Air Force Band of the Golden West & Mobility Rock Band
25 / 54

US Air Force Band of the Golden West & Mobility Rock Band

Hayley Hom/49ers
Crucial Catch Fashion Show
26 / 54

Crucial Catch Fashion Show

Kym Fortino/49ers
Maelyn Jarmon
27 / 54

Maelyn Jarmon

Austin Ginn/49ers
Amp Squad
28 / 54

Amp Squad

Panayiota Good/49ers
Sourdough Sam
29 / 54

Sourdough Sam

Austin Ginn/49ers
United States Air Force
30 / 54

United States Air Force

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Corgi Race
31 / 54

49ers Corgi Race

Austin Ginn/49ers
Gabe Kapler
32 / 54

Gabe Kapler

Hayley Hom/49ers
Harry Shum Jr.
33 / 54

Harry Shum Jr.

49ers
Crucial Catch Fashion Show
34 / 54

Crucial Catch Fashion Show

Austin Ginn/49ers
Niner Noise
35 / 54

Niner Noise

Austin Ginn/49ers
Folklórico Dancers
36 / 54

Folklórico Dancers

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
37 / 54

49ers Gold Rush

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Corgi Race
38 / 54

49ers Corgi Race

Austin Ginn/49ers
United States Air Force
39 / 54

United States Air Force

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
40 / 54

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
41 / 54

49ers Gold Rush

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Sourdough Sam
42 / 54

Sourdough Sam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
43 / 54

49ers Gold Rush

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Britney Holmes
44 / 54

Britney Holmes

Austin Ginn/49ers
Teacher of the Game
45 / 54

Teacher of the Game

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
46 / 54

49ers Gold Rush

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Corgi Race
47 / 54

49ers Corgi Race

Austin Ginn/49ers
Amp Squad
48 / 54

Amp Squad

Panayiota Good/49ers
Niner Noise
49 / 54

Niner Noise

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
50 / 54

49ers Gold Rush

Hayley Hom/49ers
Blake Anderson
51 / 54

Blake Anderson

Victor Aquino/49ers
Crucial Catch Fashion Show
52 / 54

Crucial Catch Fashion Show

Austin Ginn/49ers
Tony Lindsay
53 / 54

Tony Lindsay

Austin Ginn/49ers
Niner Noise
54 / 54

Niner Noise

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Players Put in the Work During Phase 2 of the Offseason Program

Check out the top images from workouts as the 49ers began Phase 2 of the offseason program.

DL Arik Armstead
1 / 31

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
2 / 31

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
3 / 31

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
4 / 31

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
5 / 31

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jon Feliciano, OL Matt Pryor, OL Spencer Burford
6 / 31

OL Jon Feliciano, OL Matt Pryor, OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
7 / 31

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray
8 / 31

WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offensive Line
9 / 31

49ers Offensive Line

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
10 / 31

CB Isaiah Oliver

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
11 / 31

CB Samuel Womack III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
12 / 31

S Tayler Hawkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Keith Ismael
13 / 31

OL Keith Ismael

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Tay Martin
14 / 31

WR Tay Martin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
15 / 31

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Leroy Watson
16 / 31

OL Leroy Watson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
17 / 31

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
18 / 31

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
19 / 31

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
20 / 31

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
21 / 31

LB Curtis Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
22 / 31

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
23 / 31

CB Isaiah Oliver

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
24 / 31

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
25 / 31

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
26 / 31

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray
27 / 31

WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj, OL Leroy Watson
28 / 31

OL Nick Zakelj, OL Leroy Watson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kalia Davis
29 / 31

DL Kalia Davis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
30 / 31

DL Alex Barrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
31 / 31

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising