49ers Re-Sign Wide Receiver Willie Snead IV

Snead IV (5-11, 195) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent on May 12, 2014. After spending his rookie year on the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints practice squads, Snead spent the following eight seasons with the Saints (2015-17), Baltimore Ravens (2018-20), Las Vegas Raiders (2021), Panthers (2021) and 49ers (2022), where he appeared in 99 games (48 starts) and registered 279 receptions for 3,431 yards and 16 touchdowns. Snead has also played in six postseason contests (three starts), where he added 19 receptions for 165 yards.