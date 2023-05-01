Presented by

49ers Re-Sign Wide Receiver Willie Snead IV

May 01, 2023 at 11:00 AM

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have re-signed WR Willie Snead IV to a one-year deal.

Snead IV (5-11, 195) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent on May 12, 2014. After spending his rookie year on the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints practice squads, Snead spent the following eight seasons with the Saints (2015-17), Baltimore Ravens (2018-20), Las Vegas Raiders (2021), Panthers (2021) and 49ers (2022), where he appeared in 99 games (48 starts) and registered 279 receptions for 3,431 yards and 16 touchdowns. Snead has also played in six postseason contests (three starts), where he added 19 receptions for 165 yards.

Snead split time between San Francisco's practice squad and active roster last season and appeared in four games.

A 30-year-old native of Muskegon Heights, MI, Snead attended Ball State University (2011-13) where he appeared in 37 games (28 starts) and registered 223 receptions for 2,991 yards and 26 touchdowns.

