Morning Report: What You Need to Know Before the 49ers 'MNF' Game

Oct 23, 2023 at 09:47 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, October 23rd.

New and Notable

Deebo Samuel OUT for #SFvsMIN; McCaffrey and Greenlaw Questionable

There's been a significant update to the status of wide receiver Deebo Samuel headed into the San Francisco 49ers "Monday Night Football" matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings. The fifth-year pro has been ruled out of at least the next two contests. Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, further examination on his shoulder injury revealed a hairline fracture.

Greenlaw and Banks Return to Practice; CMC Hits One-Year Mark With 49ers

  • WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder), T Trent Williams (ankle) and RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique) did not participate in practice, however, McCaffrey was spotted working with training staff on a side field during the portion of practice open to media.
  • LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) and OL Aaron Banks (ankle were on hand for Friday's workout, and per the team's official practice report, took part in a limited capacity.
  • CB Isaiah Oliver (knee) was limited for a second-straight day.

5 Things to Know: Tight Ends Day

In Week 7, the NFL will be celebrating National Tight Ends Day, a special occasion that started in The Bay back in 2018.

The NFL uses the annual holiday to highlight tight ends across the league. While "The People's Tight End" George Kittle appreciates the official designation from the league, he thinks tight ends are worth honoring year-round.

Ways to Watch and Listen: San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings (Week 7)

Watch the Game on TV: ESPN

  • Broadcasters: Joe Buck (Play-by-Play), Troy Aikman (Color Analyst) and Lisa Salters (Sideline Reporter)

NFL+: Watch live local and preseason, primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays and more. Never miss a play with NFL+ at $49.99 for year.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers Players Travel to Minnesota for Week 7 vs. the Vikings

Check out some of the top photos as the 49ers fly to Minnesota to take on the Vikings presented by United.

TE Brayden Willis, TE George Kittle, Tight End Coach Brian Fleury, Offensive Quality Control Coach Deuce Schwartz, TE Ross Dwelley, TE Jake Tonges, TE Charlie Woerner
1 / 15

TE Brayden Willis, TE George Kittle, Tight End Coach Brian Fleury, Offensive Quality Control Coach Deuce Schwartz, TE Ross Dwelley, TE Jake Tonges, TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
2 / 15

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
3 / 15

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
4 / 15

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks
5 / 15

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
6 / 15

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
7 / 15

LS Taybor Pepper

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
8 / 15

OL Nick Zakelj

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
9 / 15

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
10 / 15

CB Samuel Womack III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
11 / 15

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
12 / 15

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
13 / 15

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV
14 / 15

WR Willie Snead IV

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
15 / 15

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Happy Birthday to Nick Bosa!

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa celebrates his birthday on October 23.

DL Nick Bosa
1 / 15

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
2 / 15

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
3 / 15

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
4 / 15

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
5 / 15

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
6 / 15

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
7 / 15

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
8 / 15

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
9 / 15

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
10 / 15

DL Nick Bosa

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
11 / 15

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
12 / 15

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
13 / 15

DL Nick Bosa

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
14 / 15

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
15 / 15

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Happy Birthday to Tyrion Davis-Price!

San Francisco 49ers running back Tyrion Davis-Price celebrates his birthday on October 23.

RB Tyrion Davis-Price
1 / 15

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
2 / 15

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
3 / 15

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
4 / 15

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
5 / 15

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
6 / 15

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
7 / 15

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
8 / 15

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
9 / 15

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Michael Zagaris/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
10 / 15

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
11 / 15

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
12 / 15

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Ben Warden/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
13 / 15

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
14 / 15

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
15 / 15

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Austin Ginn/49ers
Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

