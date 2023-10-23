Morning Report: What You Need to Know Before the 49ers 'MNF' Game

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, October 23rd.
New and Notable
Deebo Samuel OUT for #SFvsMIN; McCaffrey and Greenlaw Questionable
There's been a significant update to the status of wide receiver Deebo Samuel headed into the San Francisco 49ers "Monday Night Football" matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings. The fifth-year pro has been ruled out of at least the next two contests. Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, further examination on his shoulder injury revealed a hairline fracture.
Greenlaw and Banks Return to Practice; CMC Hits One-Year Mark With 49ers
- WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder), T Trent Williams (ankle) and RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique) did not participate in practice, however, McCaffrey was spotted working with training staff on a side field during the portion of practice open to media.
- LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) and OL Aaron Banks (ankle were on hand for Friday's workout, and per the team's official practice report, took part in a limited capacity.
- CB Isaiah Oliver (knee) was limited for a second-straight day.
5 Things to Know: Tight Ends Day
In Week 7, the NFL will be celebrating National Tight Ends Day, a special occasion that started in The Bay back in 2018.
The NFL uses the annual holiday to highlight tight ends across the league. While "The People's Tight End" George Kittle appreciates the official designation from the league, he thinks tight ends are worth honoring year-round.
Ways to Watch and Listen: San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings (Week 7)
Watch the Game on TV: ESPN
- Broadcasters: Joe Buck (Play-by-Play), Troy Aikman (Color Analyst) and Lisa Salters (Sideline Reporter)
NFL+: Watch live local and preseason, primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays and more. Never miss a play with NFL+ at $49.99 for year.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
Check out some of the top photos as the 49ers fly to Minnesota to take on the Vikings presented by United.
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa celebrates his birthday on October 23.
San Francisco 49ers running back Tyrion Davis-Price celebrates his birthday on October 23.
