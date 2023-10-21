Deebo Samuel OUT for #SFvsMIN; McCaffrey and Greenlaw Questionable

There's been a significant update to the status of wide receiver ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ headed into the San Francisco 49ers "Monday Night Football" matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings. The fifth-year pro has been ruled out of at least the next two contests. Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, further examination on his shoulder injury revealed a hairline fracture.

"It's always different (without Samuel). What we did last week, we weren't sure of him throughout the week, so we had contingency plans," Shanahan said. "He's been banged up a few weeks before that too, so this will give him a chance to settle down, and hopefully, come back 100 percent (out of the Bye)."