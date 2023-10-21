Deebo Samuel OUT for #SFvsMIN; McCaffrey and Greenlaw Questionable

There's been a significant update to the status of wide receiver Deebo Samuel headed into the San Francisco 49ers "Monday Night Football" matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings. The fifth-year pro has been ruled out of at least the next two contests. Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, further examination on his shoulder injury revealed a hairline fracture.
"It's always different (without Samuel). What we did last week, we weren't sure of him throughout the week, so we had contingency plans," Shanahan said. "He's been banged up a few weeks before that too, so this will give him a chance to settle down, and hopefully, come back 100 percent (out of the Bye)."
Left tackle Trent Williams, who suffered an ankle injury in Week 6, is doubtful to play on Monday night. Should the All-Pro not suit up, it will be third-year offensive lineman Jaylon Moore starting in his place. Additionally, both linebacker Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) and running back Christian McCaffrey (oblique) are questionable against the Vikings. Saturday marked McCaffrey's first practice of the week.
Below is the complete Week 7 Game Status Report for Saturday:
San Francisco 49ers
- Did Not Participate: T Trent Williams (ankle), WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder)
- Limited Participation: LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring), RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique)
- Full Participation: CB Isaiah Oliver (knee), OL Aaron Banks (ankle), S George Odum (quadricep)
Status Report:
- WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) - Out
- T Trent Williams (ankle) - Doubtful
- LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) - Questionable
- RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique) - Questionable