Ways to Watch and Listen: San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings (Week 7)

The San Francisco 49ers will head back to the Midwest for a primetime matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. The Week 7 matchup is set to kick off at 5:15 pm PT on Monday, October 23. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
HOW TO WATCH
Watch the Game on TV: ESPN
- Broadcasters: Joe Buck (Play-by-Play), Troy Aikman (Color Analyst) and Lisa Salters (Sideline Reporter)
NFL+: Watch live local and preseason, primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays and more. Never miss a play with NFL+ at $49.99 for year.
Game Pass International: The NFL, in partnership with DAZN, has officially launched Game Pass International for the 2023 season, an opportunity for fans outside of the United States, Canada and China to catch all of the NFL action this season. Subscribers to Game Pass International will be able to access all preseason, regular season and postseason games live. They will also be able to access replays and condensed games on video on demand. In addition, subscribers will have access to NFL RedZone and NFL Network, both live and on demand. NFL Films/Media will also provide original content and video via an on-demand library. Content can be watched on all major devices, and fans can sign up today here.
For more ways to watch, click here.
HOW TO LISTEN
U.S. Bank 49ers Radio Network
The 49ers flagship stations include KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM with play-by-play commentating by Greg Papa and Tim Ryan as color analyst.
Spanish Radio Network
The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com/esp. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.
ABOUT THE MATCHUP
Total Matchups: 49
Series Record: 49ers lead the series 25-23-1
49ers Away Record vs. Vikings: Minnesota leads the series 15-9
First Meeting: October 15, 1961 - 49ers won 38-24
Last Meeting: November 28, 2021 - 49ers won 34-26
ABOUT EACH TEAM
San Francisco 49ers
Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan
Captains:
- DL Arik Armstead
- TE George Kittle
- QB Brock Purdy
- WR Deebo Samuel
- LB Fred Warner
- T Trent Williams
Minnesota Vikings
Head Coach: Kevin O'Connell
Captains:
- QB Kirk Cousins
- FB C.J. Ham
- LB Jordan Hicks
- OLB Danielle Hunter
- WR Justin Jefferson
- S Josh Metellus
- T Brian O'Neill
- S Harrison Smith