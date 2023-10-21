Greenlaw and Banks Return to Practice; CMC Hits One-Year Mark With 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers adjusted their practice schedule to account for the upcoming "Monday Night Football" matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings and ran their typical Thursday padded workout on Friday afternoon. The team got the week started without five of its starters but saw two return to the practice field headed into the weekend.

Practice Observations

WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder), T Trent Williams (ankle) and RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique) did not participate in practice, however, McCaffrey was spotted working with training staff on a side field during the portion of practice open to media.

LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) and OL Aaron Banks (ankle were on hand for Friday's workout, and per the team's official practice report, took part in a limited capacity.

CB Isaiah Oliver (knee) was limited for a second-straight day.

One-Year Anniversary of CMC

It was one year ago today, that Christian McCaffrey touched down in Santa Clara. The 49ers sent one 2024 and three 2023 draft selection to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the dual-threat running back, and the returns on that mid-season roster move have exceeded all expectations.

Over the course of his year with the red and gold, McCaffrey has earned a 2022 Pro Bowl nod, was named a finalist for the AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year award and is now tied for second all-time in NFL touchdown scoring streaks. He has scored one-or-more touchdowns in 15-consecutive games including the playoffs.

"It's real easy to put a lot on his plate, move him around each week," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "I think just the example he sets for everybody and the guy is, he reminds me of... like a walk-on guy, who's just trying to get people's attention for working so hard. He is one of the most talented guys in the league and was in college coming out. Every single play it's like the biggest thing in the world, whether he is getting the ball or not. It's a really great example of how to be as a football player."

Steve Wilks Outlines Game Plan for the Vikings

Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks spoke to the plan of attack the Cleveland Browns were able to put into action against the 49ers in their Week 6 loss. Now that there is a blueprint for success against San Francisco, the defensive unit has a pretty good idea of what to expect from the opposition come Monday night.