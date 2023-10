For Kittle, many of his personal interests are represented in his tattoos.

One of the tight end's most recent tattoos is a tiger comic book character named Hobbes designed on his hand. On his family's "Hidden Pearls" podcast, Kittle said he learned how to read from the Calvin and Hobbes section in the daily newspaper.

"I've read every Calvin and Hobbes book multiple times. I really like Hobbes because I feel like I'm Calvin. You can always create the world that you're living in, you've just got to use a little bit of imagination."

Another one of Kittle's tattoos is a sunflower on his arm. The tight end explained more about the meaning behind his sentimental ink on his podcast: