Morning Report: Warner and Greenlaw Tabbed as PFF's Best LB Duo

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, June 9th.
New and Noteable
Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw Named PFF's Top Linebacker Duo Headed Into 2023
The Bay is home to the best of the best in terms of linebacker talent with not one, but two of its linebackers headlining Pro Football Focus' "Top 32" list heading into the 2023 season.
Fred Warner is ranked No. 1 overall in the Tier 1 category ahead of Lavonte David of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Demario Davis of the New Orleans Saints. The sixth-year pro is coming off a tremendous 2022 campaign that resulted in both First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for the second time in his career.
Off the Field: Fred Warner Wins in Christian McCaffrey's 'Madden' Charity Tournament
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey hosted his foundation's first-ever live Madden tournament over the weekend, an online competition between NFL stars named the Logan Bowl. The charity tournament supported the Logan Project, a campaign kickstarted by McCaffrey that raises funds for specialized gaming consoles to be provided to children's hospitals across the country. Additionally, the program connects kids with athletes they admire.
Deebo Samuel Evaluates 2022 Season; 6 Takeaways from Vet Minicamp
Head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and several veterans including All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, AP Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, tight end George Kittle, defensive back Deommodore Lenoir, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and defensive lineman Javon Hargrave all addressed the media before leaving for their break.
Here are six takeaways from veteran minicamp:
Deebo Samuel Season Review and More Takeaways From Vet Minicamp | 1st & 10
Sharing progress updates on quarterback Brock Purdy's recovery, discussing the return of veteran players such as defensive lineman Nick Bosa and offensive lineman Trent Williams and evaluating wide receiver Deebo Samuel's mindset and goals for the 2023 season.
49ers Sign a Defensive Lineman, Waive a Wide Receiver
The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed DL Darryl Johnson to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived WR Shae Wyatt.
Johnson (6-6, 253) was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round (225th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.
What to Watch
