Deebo Samuel Season Review and More Takeaways From Vet Minicamp | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 1:28 - Behind the scenes of the 49ers Media Day
- 2:30 - Discussing the return of veteran players
- 3:33 - Head coach Kyle Shanahan's update on QB Brock Purdy's recovery
- 4:22 - Assessing WR Deebo Samuel's goals and mindset for the 2023 season
- 6:58 - WR Danny Gray's growth heading into Year 2
- 7:54 - DL Nick Bosa is back in The Bay
- 9:24 - Analyzing the depth at the 49ers defensive line
