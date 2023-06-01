Drake Jackson Shares Big Offseason Gains and Talks Year 2 Progress

Jun 01, 2023 at 03:45 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The end of the 2022 campaign was the start of a rigorous offseason grind for San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Drake Jackson, who is looking to make Year 2 in the NFL a breakout season.

The second-year pro began training in Santa Clara not long after the 49ers NFC Championship Game loss in preparation for the team's offseason programming that began in mid-April.

"I really just focused in on my body," Jackson said. "Just lifting, trying to get big and focusing in on my mental as well. I know last year everything was kind of a blur. I've just been really settling down and keying in to all my details."

While he did see action in 15 games his rookie year, Jackson's hopes to improve upon his first-year stats (3.0 sacks and 14 total tackles) and see increased playing time in his sophomore season.

Limited late season reps and some motivating words from head coach Kyle Shanahan and defensive line coach Chris Kocurek have served fuel for Jackson's dedicated offseason training.

"You've just got to take it and run with it," Jackson said. "If you take it bad way or a wrong way, it could affect you. I took that, and I ran with it. I made sure I hit those areas in the offseason where I was... not doing the best job at the end of the season.

Really, it's taking that and implementing it in my game now so I can be that man that they saw and (drafted)."

The returns are apparent for Jackson, who has put on a noticeable amount of muscle, to the tune of 13 pounds. Jackson shared that his ideal playing weight is somewhere in the 260 to 265 pound range.

"I feel a lot stronger in general, and I just feel like I can move a little bit different."

In addition to the extra muscle mass, the defensive lineman also made sure to call out his increased strength and new personal records in the weight room.

"For squats, I just hit 415 (pounds) not too long ago and two days ago, I hit 315 for bench," Jackson commented. "Now, I am in the three-plate club. That's a big thing for me because my dad used to always make fun of me because he could do three plates, and I couldn't."

With a bulk of the offseason work already under his belt, Jackson is grateful for the new perspective, strength and mental toughness that resulted from his rookie year and is eagerly looking ahead to training camp.

"It helped me because instead of being mad or sad from being taken out of the game, I figured out things that I needed to do to help myself, to better myself further on."

Related Content

news

Brandon Aiyuk Says He's Ready to 'Take Off' in 2023

After closing out a season of career highs, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk believes he's still underrated, but with that motivation, he shared he's just "about to take off."

news

John Lynch 'Encouraged' Following Brock Purdy's First Throwing Session

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch provided updates on quarterback Brock Purdy's first throwing session following his offseason surgery.

news

Sam Darnold Brings 'Veteran Presence' and Strong Work Ethic to 49ers

Quarterback Sam Darnold detailed his approach to offseason programming and dedication to learning the 49ers offensive scheme.

news

Trent Williams Named PFF's Top Offensive Tackle Heading into 2023 Season

All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams earned the top spot in the latest Pro Football Focus' offensive tackle rankings.

news

QB Trey Lance: 'I'm Having Fun Playing Football Again' Post-Injury

San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance spoke about his recovery process, offseason training and approach to 2023 following the team's first open OTA workout.

news

Talanoa Hufanga, Keith Ismael Highlight Importance of AAPI Representation in NFL

Safety Talanoa Hufanga and offensive lineman Keith Ismael reflected on the 49ers AAPI history and shared how they represent the next generation of athletes.

news

QB Brock Purdy Expected to Start Throwing Program Next Week

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shared a key update regarding quarterback Brock Purdy's recovery progression.

news

Ji'Ayir Brown Details Trade Whirlwind and Quick Connection with 49ers

Third-round pick Ji'Ayir Brown detailed his draft night experience that landed him in The Bay and the bond formed with 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

news

The Defensive Philosophy Steve Wilks is Bringing to the 49ers in 2023

Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks detailed the defensive philosophy that will guide the 49ers in 2023 and how he intends to add his own coaching flair.

news

Jersey Numbers for the 49ers 2023 Draft Class

First look at jersey numbers for nine rookies from the 49ers draft class.

news

Rookies Feeling at Home After Warm Welcome from George Kittle, Ambry Thomas

The San Francisco 49ers rookies spent their first day at 49ers HQ and received a warm welcome from veterans and former teammates.

Advertising