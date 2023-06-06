Presented by

49ers Sign a Defensive Lineman, Waive a Wide Receiver

Jun 06, 2023 at 10:30 AM

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed DL Darryl Johnson to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived WR Shae Wyatt.

Johnson (6-6, 253) was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round (225th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Throughout his four-year NFL career with the Bills (2019-20), Carolina Panthers (2021) and Seattle Seahawks (2022), he has appeared in 38 games (one start) and registered 21 tackles and 2.0 sacks.

Johnson was waived by the Carolina Panthers on August 30, 2022 and was claimed off waivers by the Seahawks the following day. He went on to appear in four games (one start) and recorded three tackles.

A 26-year-old native of Kingsland, GA, Johnson attended North Carolina A&T University for four years (2015-18) where he appeared in 36 games (24 starts) and added 116 tackles, 19.0 sacks, six passes defensed, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He earned All-American and All-MEAC honors as a junior in 2017.

Wyatt (6-0, 188) originally signed with the team as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 2, 2023 out of Tulane University.

