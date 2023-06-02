Brandon Aiyuk Set To Takeoff in Year 4 and More OTAs Updates | 1st & 10

Jun 02, 2023 at 10:50 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 2:03 - Biggest takeaways from Week 2 of OTAs
  • 3:53 - Why wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk said he still feels "underrated"
  • 5:23 - Defensive lineman Drake Jackson hitting offseason goals
  • 7:00 - How cornerback Isaiah Oliver is fitting into the 49ers defense
  • 8:08 - Why special teams coordinator Brian Schneider was sold on kicker Jake Moody ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft
  • 9:45 - The expectations offensive line coach and run game coordinator Chris Foerster has for offensive lineman Jake Brendel in 2023

Related Links

After listening, don't forget to leave a rating and turn on post notifications so you don't miss any of the latest 49ers news.

Related Content

news

Brock Purdy Takes Next Step in Recovery in Week 2 of OTAs | 1st & 10

Learn more about quarterback Brock Purdy's recovery progress and Patrick Willis' induction into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

news

49ers QB Roundup: Purdy, Lance and Darnold Share Offseason Updates | 1st & 10

Learn more about Brock Purdy, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold's approach to offseason training and injury progress updates on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

news

Kyle Shanahan Reveals Next Steps for Purdy and Lance Progress | 1st & 10

Hear all the updates on Brock Purdy, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold from the 49ers first open OTA practice on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

news

49ers Enter Final Phase of OTAs and Practice Preview | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers offseason programming and things to look out for in Phase 3 of OTAs on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

news

What Are the 49ers Biggest Strengths in 2023? | 1st & 10

See where the San Francisco 49ers land on the latest edition of NFL power rankings on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

news

BTS of the Draft and Rookie Minicamp with Ji'Ayir Brown | 1st & 10

Learn more about third-round draft pick Ji'Ayir Brown and his whirlwind draft night story on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

news

Steve Wilks Introduction and Rookie Jersey Number Reveal | 1st & 10

Learn more about defensive coordinator Steve Wilks in his first media availability and the breakdown of rookie jersey numbers on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

news

Rookies Touch Down at 49ers HQ for Minicamp | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers draft picks, undrafted rookie free agents and tryout players reporting for minicamp on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

news

49ers Earn Top Defensive Ranking and Schedule Release Updates | 1st & 10

Learn more about the latest 49ers schedule release updates and the No. 1 ranking awarded to the defense on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

news

Preview Rookie Minicamp and 49ers Schedule Release | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers upcoming rookie minicamp and the composition of the 2023 schedule on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

news

49ers Players Put in Work During Offseason Program, Latest Update on Purdy | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers newest undrafted free agent and hear John Lynch discuss Brock Purdy's progression on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

Advertising