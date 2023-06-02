Brandon Aiyuk Set To Takeoff in Year 4 and More OTAs Updates | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 2:03 - Biggest takeaways from Week 2 of OTAs
- 3:53 - Why wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk said he still feels "underrated"
- 5:23 - Defensive lineman Drake Jackson hitting offseason goals
- 7:00 - How cornerback Isaiah Oliver is fitting into the 49ers defense
- 8:08 - Why special teams coordinator Brian Schneider was sold on kicker Jake Moody ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft
- 9:45 - The expectations offensive line coach and run game coordinator Chris Foerster has for offensive lineman Jake Brendel in 2023
