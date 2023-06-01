Brandon Aiyuk Says He's Ready to 'Take Off' in 2023

However, Aiyuk isn't settling. He's been grinding during the team's offseason program, putting on an impressive practice during Week 2 of the 49ers offseason training activities. On Wednesday, Aiyuk was the top target for all three 49ers quarterbacks. Following practice, the wide receiver shared his plans for the upcoming season.

"I'm about to take off," Aiyuk's said. "That's it. Nothing is guaranteed but just getting a better understanding for my life as a person, and as a football player, and putting those two together, and then looking to get better. I feel like having another offseason being on top, being able to get out here another spring, working on my craft, I see it."