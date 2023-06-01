Brandon Aiyuk Says He's Ready to 'Take Off' in 2023

Jun 01, 2023
Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was a key player in the 49ers success last season, starting in every game for San Francisco.

Over the course of the season, he recorded 78 receptions for 1,015 yards, becoming the 49ers top receiving threat. On an offense that boasts elite weapons such as George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey, Aiyuk tied for the fifth-most receiving touchdowns in the league (eight touchdowns), making the 2022 season his career best.

Following a season of career highs, Aiyuk secured a spot on PFF's ranking of the league's 25 best wide receivers. He came in at No. 19 with a PFF grade of 78.7.

However, Aiyuk isn't settling. He's been grinding during the team's offseason program, putting on an impressive practice during Week 2 of the 49ers offseason training activities. On Wednesday, Aiyuk was the top target for all three 49ers quarterbacks. Following practice, the wide receiver shared his plans for the upcoming season.

"I'm about to take off," Aiyuk's said. "That's it. Nothing is guaranteed but just getting a better understanding for my life as a person, and as a football player, and putting those two together, and then looking to get better. I feel like having another offseason being on top, being able to get out here another spring, working on my craft, I see it."

Although Aiyuk has worked his way to the top of receiving stats, the wideout shared that he still feels underrated – however, he uses that feeling as motivation.

"That's been my whole life, that's just how it's been," Aiyuk said. "I feel like it's supposed to be that way. That's what keeps me going. That's what keeps me motivated and keeps me angry."

